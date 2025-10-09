Newspaper icon
Soul Patts focused on 'bespoke' private sector investing

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 9 OCT 2025   12:50PM

Speaking at the Australian Shareholders' Association Engage webinar, Washington H. Soul Pattinson (Soul Patts) chief executive Todd Barlow shared how the firm achieved success in both the listed and the private sectors.

Barlow said the firm has increased its private asset allocation since the merger of LIC Milton in 2021. Soul Patt's portfolio - containing $13.2 billion in net asset value as at September 25 - has evolved from less than 11% of private assets in September 2021 to 50% in September 2025.

In terms of credit, Soul Patts has approximately $1.8 billion in that sector, with 60% of those corporate loans allocated to listed companies, indicating that it holds about 40% in the private sector.

However, Barlow highlighted the success it has captured in private credit by steering away from real estate investing or private equity loans.

Barlow said loans in the private sector can be "highly structured", while those that come to Soul Patts are looking for a more "bespoke" opportunity.

"That's something we don't see a lot of competition for, and that's the reason why we can extract better returns than might otherwise be available," Barlow said.

He said those opportunities were hard to find, but this is the area where Soul Patts is eager to thrive, with Barlow saying they were able to extract a "healthy" margin in the past year.

"We deployed a billion dollars into new loans last year; the return on that portfolio was over 13%. We have no defaults, and we're very happy with the quality of the names we have in the portfolio," Barlow said.

"It does mean that we have to work very hard to get those [deals] because we are looking in areas that are not serviced by either the banks or other private credit providers.

"The reality is that we manage one portfolio with one management team, because what that creates is a competition for ideas, where only the best ideas are being funded. It doesn't matter what asset class they're in.

"We can take a view of the macro-economic environment and determine which asset classes are more attractive and allocate more capital to those assets."

However, Soul Patts still has the majority of its capital allocated to the listed market for defensive measures.

"The market cap hasn't changed, so the scale of the operations hasn't really changed. We only increased the share count by 3% but what it has done is opened up a lot more free float, which is good for shareholder liquidity," Barlow added.

"It's a much cleaner capital structure, so a much easier business to understand.

"We've had a history of being able to outperform just by picking companies that are long-term compounders and exhibit strong growth potential and high-quality management."

Soul Patt has consistently outperformed the market in the past 25 years, according to Barlow, Soul Patts' total shareholder return compounded at 13.7% p.a. over the period, outperforming the ASX200 total return (8.6% p.a.) by 5.1%.

