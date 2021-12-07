Pre-retirees worry about political risks: Survey

While Australians believe they are well prepared for retirement, many are worried about the political risks they face once they are retired, research suggests.

Illness remains the biggest worry Aussies face in their later years, but regulatory changes that affect their nest eggs has risen two-fold from 19% last year to 41% in 2021, according to Investment Trends' 2021 Retirement income report.

"For the first time in five years, one in two retirees expect their retirement savings will outlast their years in retirement. As of September 2021, pre-retirees expect their savings to last on average 22 years, seven years longer than only a year ago," Investment Trends associate research director Kurt Mayell said.

Pre-retirees who participated in the survey said they need $4500 per month on average for a comfortable retirement. Their overall sentiment, one of the most positive in the last five years, is that they will outlive their retirement money.

When bequeathing assets, over half (53%) pass on their superannuation. The family home is the main asset passed on as inheritance for the majority (80%) followed by non-super investments (62%).

Conversely, a separate study by Challenger found women, under 65s and others expecting a basic lifestyle in retirement are more concerned about outliving their retirement savings. This is despite 40% believing they will have a comfortable retirement.

The survey also found that people with a formal or informal financial plan tended to have lower concerns.

Some 39% with a plan were not concerned about outliving their savings, compared to only 17% of those without a plan.

Nearly half (47%) indicated they had a mental plan, while only 13% said they had a formal plan. People over 70 were twice as likely to have a financial plan.

Challenger head of retirement income research Aaron Minney said older people were more likely to expect comfort in retirement, at 46% compared to only 35% of respondents aged under 55.

The majority (54%) of those already retired considered their lifestyle to be comfortable.

Minney said the disparity could partially be explained by older people having more savings while younger savers have yet to see the fruits of compounding returns.