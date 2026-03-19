PIMCO appoints local managing director

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PIMCO appoints local managing directorBY ELIZABETH FRY | THURSDAY, 19 MAR 2026 2:27PM
The Newport Beach-based fixed income manager has promoted a local staffer to the rank of managing director.
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Rachel Alembakis
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UNITING ETHICAL INVESTORS LIMITED
UNITING ETHICAL INVESTORS LIMITED
As a highly respected journalist, Rachel Alembakis helped push sustainable investing on the agenda long before it was mainstream. Now, she's stepped into the arena to shape the industry from within. Karren Vergara writes.