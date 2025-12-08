Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Pallas Capital plots WA expansion with two executive appointments

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 8 DEC 2025   11:58AM
Sydney-based private credit provider Pallas Capital has appointed two executives in Perth to lead its Western Australian expansion, establishing a presence in a market where access to private loans has historically been limited.

Upgrade your subscription to access this article

And gain access to:
  • All website content, including archived news
  • Home page news customisation
  • Tech Zone, your technical resource library
And more
Already A Subscriber?
LOGIN
UPGRADE SUBSCRIPTION

Read more: Pallas CapitalPhil AndertonMichael GlenJason Arnold
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Pallas Capital launches in the UK
Selfwealth expands leadership team
Pallas Capital, Ares launch $500m lending fund
Pallas Capital, Credit Suisse launch NZ funding trust
Local wholesale lead appointed by Columbia Threadneedle
Pallas Capital introduces feeder fund
Pallas Capital adds key distribution role
Pallas Capital strengthens distribution team
Pallas Capital markets new fund
Pallas launches debt facility

Editor's Choice

IAG settles $2.8bn lawsuit with Credit Suisse

ELIZA BAVIN
IAG announced it has settled the lawsuit with Credit Suisse relating to the collapse of Greensill Capital.

VBP names inaugural chief growth officer

VINNY VUCAGO
Financial planning outsourcing specialist Vital Business Partners (VBP) has created a new executive role focused on expanding advice relationships, winning new clients and strengthening its offering to advice businesses and licensees.

Former BW Equities employee charged for misappropriating funds

MATTHEW WAI
A former employee of the Victorian boutique advice business has been arrested and charged for allegedly trading client's shares without consent that generated close to $500,000 for himself.

Super funds risk market concentration in US: Research

ELIZA BAVIN
While Australian equity markets have always had a concentration problem, it is now becoming more prominent in global markets too, according to Scientific Beta.

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29

Retirement Income Forum 

NOV
5

ISS STOXX Innovation Forum 2026 - Sydney 

NOV
24-26

FAAA Congress 2026 

NOV
24-25

IGCC Summit 2026 

FEB
23

Chief Economists Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Rachel Alembakis

Rachel Alembakis

STEWARDSHIP MANAGER
UNITING ETHICAL INVESTORS LIMITED
As a highly respected journalist, Rachel Alembakis helped push sustainable investing on the agenda long before it was mainstream. Now, she's stepped into the arena to shape the industry from within. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
Rainmaker Information Pty Ltd - ABN 86 095 610 996
part of ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media