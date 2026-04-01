Minderoo picks Lill for chief investment officer

Praemium's new leadership toughens earnings yardstick RIDDHIMA TALWANI Praemium's new leadership will be keeping a close eye on costs, with new chief executive Denis Orrock noting he will make sure the technology upgrade underway translates into stronger earnings and better returns for shareholders.

Australian Ethical FUM drops by $70m RIDDHIMA TALWANI Australian Ethical saw a net outflow of $100 million in its investment business in the first quarter of the financial year.

Perennial expands wholesale offer for pre-IPOs MATTHEW WAI Perennial Partners is launching a new strategy for wholesale investors to capitalise on global pre-IPO opportunities, requiring a minimum investment of $100,000.