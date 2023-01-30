Newspaper icon
Technology

Insignia saves thousands of hours with AI

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 30 JAN 2023   12:31PM

Implementing an artificial intelligence solution has saved Insignia Financial tens of thousands of working hours, it says.

The financial services company rolled out its first digital worker called Optimus in 2019 and has since steadily increased its digital workforce.

It explained over 60 processes are currently being automated, reducing costs and improving business efficiencies, saving on average 15,000 full time employee hours per month.

The intelligent software bots, known as digital workers, automate processes to achieve efficiencies across various Insignia business units, ranging from finance to operations and human resources.

For example, Optimus updates Insignia's superannuation rollover information into the its registry systems, freeing up the time of several employees, Insignia said.

"Intelligent automation has provided the equivalent of 100 plus full-time workers at one-tenth of the human cost," it explained.

To make it happen, Insignia partnered with Automation Anywhere to deploy digital workers powered by the Automation Success Platform.

Insignia chief operating and technology officer Frank Lombardo said automation has enabled competitive advantages by freeing up people and allowing them to continue supporting clients and dedicating time to other value-added work.

"Through our collaboration with Automation Anywhere, Shadforth Financial Group, part of Insignia Financial's advice network, has also benefited from digital workers, he explained.

"Previously the paraplanning team would update client details on a PDF that would be distributed to clients, now a bot automatically completes and forwards the required forms to clients, with the error rate dropping to near zero."

Automation Anywhere regional vice president South Pacific Andrew Foot added the global software provider is "excited" to collaborate with Insignia Financial.

"Scaling automation throughout Insignia Financial will continue to add value and empower knowledge workers to further innovate to grow the organisation," he said.

Read more: Insignia FinancialAutomation AnywhereFrank LombardoShadforth Financial GroupAndrew Foot
