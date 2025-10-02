Newspaper icon
IFM Investors exits Australian PE strategy

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  THURSDAY, 2 OCT 2025   12:30PM

IFM Investors has dumped its Australian private equity strategy to prioritise global investments.

The decision comes after the fund manager has struggled to scale the local strategy.

"This decision, whilst difficult was carefully considered and we believe in the best interests of IFM," IFM Investors chief executive David Neal said.

The asset manager will exit its two private equity strategies, the Long Term Private Capital and Growth Equity, in the coming four to five years.

Investments in the portfolio include Novigi, a data solutions provider to the financial services industry, PRP Diagnostic Imaging, providing diagnostic imaging across NSW, and Render Networks, providing SaaS solutions in the telecommunications infrastructure market.

Just $1 billion was invested in the private equity portfolio, representing 0.4% of IFM Investors' total capital allocation. It has $125 billion allocated to infrastructure investments in private markets.

"Whilst the team have delivered 33% net internal rate of return in the private equity growth strategy since 2019, we have not been able to scale up the Australian strategy sufficiently for it to be commercially viable for IFM," said Neal.

Neal noted that the decision is in the best interest of its private equity investors and IFM remains committed to its growth strategies across infrastructure, debt, listed equities and real estate.

