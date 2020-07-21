NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
HUB24 wins out over Netwealth: Ord Minnett
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUL 2020   12:44PM

Both platform businesses finished FY20 with strong inflows, but  Netwealth is overvalued while HUB24 offers a superior growth rate, says Ord Minnett.

HUB24 had $17.2 billion of total funds under administration for FY20 while Netwealth had $31.5 billion. Both finished FY20 with strong flows.

"HUB24's valuation relative to NWL has diverged significantly, with both trading on similar FY21 PE ratios but HUB24 growing ~6x more rapidly in FY21 and ~3x in FY22 (using like-for-like capex, share based payments & tax adjusted EPS),"Ord Minnett head of institutional research Nicholas McGarrigle said in a note sent out last evening after HUB24's quarterly update.

Ord Minnett has held HUB24 on a buy while moving Netwealth to a sell (previously hold). It has moved HUB24's target price to $17 per share from previous $13.71.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

Netwealth target price was moved to $9.55 from previous $7.70.

"While NWL has rallied 37% above its pre-COVID levels, HUB is up just 15% despite producing higher relative flows through 4Q20 (NWL underlying 4Q20 flows were 5.5% of Mar-20 FUA vs 7.2% for HUB)."

"NWL is trading on a lofty FY21 PE of 59x compared with its FY20-23 EPS CAGR of 19%, while HUB is on the same PE but has an EPS CAGR of 61%."

Ord Minnett expects HUB24's like-for-like EPS (ie fully-expensed development, share-based payments and tax) to grow 74% in FY21 and 65% in FY22. For Netwealth the growth will be 12% and 23% respectively.

"We remain positive on the market positions and business dynamics of both NWL and HUB, but see the former as over-valued, preferring the superior growth rate offered by HUB."

Read more: NetwealthOrd MinnettNicholas McGarrigle
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Netwealth booms amid pandemic
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Capital raisings top $27bn, dividends down $10bn
Almost 2000 advisers gone so far in 2020
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Macquarie kicks off $400m raise
Netwealth, Ironbark partner
Trading platforms see record use
Platforms maintain cash rate on RBA cut
Panic selling to do more damage: Ord Minnett
Editor's Choice
Morningstar creates new ESG role
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:56PM
Morningstar has announced the appointment of Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, effective immediately.
No returns in sight for AAP investors
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
The consortium that saved Australian Associated Press' newswire will get no return on their investment, with contributors donating anywhere between $3000 and $1 million at the close of the financial year.
Stimulus, ERS pushes spending up 17%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:59AM
New research has demonstrated the impact of the government's stimulus package and early release of superannuation program, with a sharp uptick in consumer spending.
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:36AM
Businesses and individuals will continue to receive additional government support beyond September, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing an extension to the stimulus support package.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something X0z0Slf7