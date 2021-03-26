NEWS
Investment
HGL acquires Supervised Investments
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 26 MAR 2021   12:00PM

ASX-listed HGL has acquired fund manager Supervised Investments Australia.

Supervised Investments already had an investment agreement with HGL for The Supervised Fund but operated under its own AFSL.

Supervised Investments has been brought into the HGL group as a wholly owned and managed fund manager.

HGL said it will be rebranded under the HGL banner in due course.

The acquisition was funded by the issue of three million HGL shares, with the move approved by shareholders at the HGL annual general meeting on 24 February 2021.

The acquisition represents HGL's re-entry into funds management.

In an announcement to the ASX, HGL said Supervised Investments has over $10 million in funds under management.

The company added that this would provide a "small base" and capability from which to grow and to derive both base management fees and investment performance fees.

"It is intended that the investment /funds management division will grow to become a core contributor to future profitability of HGL," HGL said.

In 2019, Supervised Investments' chief executive Michael Ohlsson resigned following a decision by the fund manager to pull out of global debt markets.

Ohlsson said at the time Supervised Investments Australia had decided to discontinue managing assets in the global debt markets to focus on international equities.

