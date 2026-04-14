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Investment

Future Fund targets $15m in savings, reviews staffing

BY RIDDHIMA TALWANI  |  TUESDAY, 14 APR 2026   12:52PM
Future Fund will cut costs by $10 to $15 million in FY27, in a bid to ensure costs and staffing levels remain appropriate for the years ahead.

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Editor's Choice

Early access undermines super's purpose: Mulino

RIDDHIMA TALWANI
Assistant treasurer Daniel Mulino took an aim at plans by the opposition to let Australians dip into their super early, stating weakening preservation would undermine intergenerational protections and hurt the most vulnerable.

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The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority's (APRA) new deputy chair David Bradbury said the risks that keep him awake at night are those with the potential to threaten the financial stability of the super system or cause catastrophic losses for members.

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