Economic recap: Week to August 6

At the conclusion of its August board meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced its decision to:

maintain the cash rate target at 10 basis points and the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances of 0%

maintain the target of 10 basis points for the April 2024 Australian government bond

continue to purchase government securities at the rate of $5 billion a week until early September and then $4 billion a week until at least mid November.

That's to read, "steady as she goes", wrong-footing speculations that it would, at the very least, postpone the reduction of its government bond purchases after "early September" (see third bullet point).

RBA governor Philip Lowe and Co.'s decision was backed by their rosy outlook on the economy despite the recent outbreak of the Delta variant in Australia's three biggest states - New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland.

"The economic recovery in Australia has been stronger than was earlier expected. The recent outbreaks of the virus are, however, interrupting the recovery and GDP is expected to decline in the September quarter. The experience to date has been that once virus outbreaks are contained, the economy bounces back quickly. Prior to the current virus outbreaks, the Australian economy had considerable momentum and it is still expected to grow strongly again next year. The economy is benefiting from significant additional policy support and the vaccination program will also assist with the recovery."

In plain English, the Delta variant's disruption to Australia's economic recovery is just a temporary inconvenience - a contraction in third quarter GDP - before it gets back on track in the December 2021 quarter.

There were good news in the US labour market. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that non-farm payrolls grew by 943K in July. This is the biggest addition to employment in 11 months and greater than market expectations for a gain of 870K. Also good, employment figures for the previous two months were revised upwards by a total of 119K - 31K in May and 88K in June.

The US unemployment rate dropped from 5.9% in June to 5.4% in July - better than market expectations for a decline to 5.7%. This is the lowest level since March 2020 (4.4%) and a signifiant improvement from the covid-19 pandemic high of 14.8% recorded in April last year.

The reopening of the US economy (mainly due to increased vaccinations) have improved demand for workers. This is underscored by the sharp 380K increase in employment in the leisure and hospitality industries over the month.

However, the better-than-expected employment report comes alongside concerning news over the resurgence of coronavirus infections in America. Worldometer.com data shows that cases of new infections rose to a six-month high of 131K last week. Anthony Fauci -- director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president - warned that cases may double in the coming weeks to around 200K per day.

The strong and strengthening US labour market certainly bolsters Fed tapering talks but the fast spreading Delata variant could still upend the recovery.

In its 28 July FOMC statement, the Fed itself noted that, "The path of the economy continues to depend on the course of the virus. Progress on vaccinations will likely continue to reduce the effects of the public health crisis on the economy, but risks to the economic outlook remain".

In Japan, it was all about the Olympics of course. To be able to proceed with the world games in these abnormal times was an achievement in itself. The "thrill of victory".

"The agony of defeat". Athletes from around the world are bringing home medals, pride and experiences from the Tokyo Olympics, but it's the coronavirus that's the overall winner. Worlometer.com data reveal that daily cases of infections in Japan were around 5,500 when the Games began on the 23rd of July. A day before he closing ceremony on the 8th of August, that number has multiplied to more than 15,000.

Not only has the spectator-free games limited the boost to the economy from Olympic-related spending, the growing cases of infections in the country suggest more downside when all Olympic-associated delegations and personnel exits Japan.

This isn't helped by falling wages. Growth in Japan's nominal average wages decline by 0.1% in the year to June - a big miss to expectations for 1.1% gain and a sharp fall from the previous month's 1.9% year-on-year gain. Similarly, real wages growth fell by 0.4% over the same period from 2.0% in May and versus expectations for a 1.2% increase.

Less income equals reduced spending. June household spending dropped by 5.1% in the year to June versus 11.6% in te preceding month and expectations for a small 0.1% increase.

Japanese prime minister Yoshihide Suga's administration and the Bank of Japan's (BOJ) need to something and soon.

More so, given the technical revisions in Japan's inflation measure. As a result of changing the base from 2015 to 2020, Japan's +0.2% annual headline and core inflation rates in June has turned into negative 0.5%.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.