Chief economist update: More manna from UK Treasury

Another budget, another increase in government spending.

In his Budget speech on March 3, UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak prefaced his delivery of more manna from the government by stressing the damage the coronavirus has done to the UK economy. It has "shrunk by 10% -- the largest fall in over 300 years; and "since March, over 700,000 people have lost their jobs" despite the government's unprecedented response, amounting to over £280 billion since.

The economy needs a top up.

"At this Budget we are announcing an additional £65 billion of measures over this year and next to support the economy in response to coronavirus. Taking into account the significant support announced at the Spending Review 20, this means our total COVID support package, this year and next, is £352 billion," he said.

"Once you include the measures announced at Spring Budget last year, including the step change in capital investment, total fiscal support from this Government over this year and next amounts to £407 billion."

According to Sunak, this will raise the UK's budget deficit to £355 billion this year (17% of GDP) - the highest level since WWII - with another £234 billion (10.3% of GDP) forecast for 2022.

But he has a plan. Sunak plans "future changes to strengthen public finances" - read, tax rises - the biggest since 1993 - that includes freezing of personal tax allowances and lifting the corporate tax rate from 19% to 25% in 2023.

"Because of the steps I am taking today, borrowing falls to 4.5% of GDP in 22-23, 3.5% in 23-24, then 2.9% and 2.8% in the following two years," he said.

"The FTSE-100 index rose by 0.9% on the day of the budget announcement but fell by 0.4% the following day. This year to date, the FTSE-100 has advanced by 2.9% but still way off from the 14.3% lost last year."

The rise and fall in the FTSE reflect the truism in Sunak's words: "While our borrowing costs are affordable right now, interest rates and inflation may not stay low for ever; and just a 1% increase in both would cost us over £25 billion."

Inflation worries and the consequent spike in US bond yields have lifted sovereign bond yields almost everywhere.

The yield on UK gilts have risen to a high of 0.80% this year. This is already 73 percentage points higher than the 0.07% low recorded last year and 60 basis points up from 0.20% at the end of 2020.

Declining rates of coronavirus infections in the UK and the roll-out of the vaccine provides optimism that the government wouldn't need to borrow more.

But read Sunak's lip: "I said I would do whatever it takes; I have done; and I will do so."

