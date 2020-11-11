NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Letter V going viral in Australia
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 NOV 2020   11:08AM

"Said the night wind to the little lamb,
Do you see what I see?"

The letter V is going viral in Australia (pardon the pun). It was most recently seen in the NAB Business Survey for October, underscored by the sharp rebound in business confidence and business conditions.

Australian business confidence jumped to a reading of +5 in October - the highest level since May 2019 - from -4 in the previous month and the record low reading of -66 in March 2020. Confidence improved in most industries except for mining and transport & utilities.

Business conditions in the country increased to +1 in October from September's 0 reading - the sixth straight month of improvement, the highest level since December 2019 and a sharp turnaround from the record low reading of -34 in April 2020 - driven by gains in trading (+8 in October from +4 in the previous month) and profitability (+4 from +1). The employment component also improved but remains in the negative (-5 from -6) suggesting continued job retrenchment albeit, at a slower pace.

Before this, the letter V had already been spotted in the AiG Performance indices.

The Australian Industry Group's (AiG) performance indices provide a snapshot of the country's manufacturing, services and construction sectors.

The AiG performance of manufacturing index jumped to 56.3 in October - the first reading indicating expansion in three months - from 49.3 in September, driven by gains in production, new orders, sales and exports.

The AiG performance of services index also swung back into expansion territory in October to a reading of 51.4 - the highest since November 2019. According to AiG: "All activity indicators were positive or stable in October, with the indices for sales, new orders and supplier deliveries improving significantly from the previous month."

The AiG performance of construction index wasn't to be outdone. It, too, went back up to 52.7 in October - indicating expansion - the first since August 2018 (long before the pandemic).

These surveys were conducted just after the Australian Budget 2020-21 reveal in early October when the Federal Treasury announced additional spending amounting to "$98 billion in response and recovery support, including $25 billion under the COVID-19 Response Package and $74 billion under the JobMaker Plan".

... and the state of Victoria was still in lockdown and some inter-state borders were closed.

It could only get better from here because:

Since then, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) has provided more money. At its 3 November Board meeting, it went a-cutting bringing the official cash rate target down to 0.1% from 0.25%; the target for the yield on the three-year Australian Government bond down to around 0.1%; the interest rate on new drawings under the Term Funding Facility down to 0.1%; the interest rate on Exchange Settlement balances down to zero; and, purchasing A$100 billion worth of government bonds of maturities of around 5 to 10 years over the next six months.

Since then, the political uncertainty in the US has been removed with Joe Biden's victory against Donald Trump ... and by January next year, the volatility that is Trump would be no more.

Since then, Victoria has eased restrictions and borders have started to re-open.

On top of these all, the prospect that soon, the coronavirus pandemic too, shall pass following encouraging test results for a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

