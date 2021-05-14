NEWS
Economics
Chief economist update: Be afraid of inflation expectations
BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  FRIDAY, 14 MAY 2021   10:22AM

US Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis president James Bullard's recent virtual presentation provided a timely venue for the Fed to push back on inflation fears that drove equity markets down a day before.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' said: "Bullard noted that market-based inflation expectations have recovered from lows reached in March 2020. He said TIPS-based breakeven inflation could move higher and still be consistent with an inflation outcome (based on the personal consumption expenditures price index) modestly above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC).

"This would be a welcome development for the FOMC, as inflation has generally been below target for many years."

Now that he mentioned "inflation expectations", I investigated.

Bullard may be correct with regards to the market-based inflation expectations being "consistent with an inflation outcome (based on the personal consumption expenditures price index) modestly above the 2% inflation target" - there's a strong correlation between actual inflation and expectations - but history shows that it had been the Fed's countermeasures that tamed previous inflation breakouts.

US inflation expectations - measured as the differential between nominal bond yields and the yield on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) have rising. They're now at levels higher than the Fed's first QE taper in 2013, its rate hike campaign between 2017 and 2019 and when then Fed chair Janet Yellen announced the first interest rate hike since the global financial crisis of 2009 in December 2016.

These countermeasures kept reversed inflation expectations and kept measured inflation within target.

She was the chair of the US Federal Reserve when now Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen explained the significance of inflation expectations.

"In standard economic models, inflation expectations are an important determinant of actual inflation because, in deciding how much to adjust wages for individual jobs and prices of goods and services at a particular time, firms take into account the rate of overall inflation they expect to prevail in the future," she said.

The 64 million dollar question now becomes, what would the Fed do to ease inflation expectations?

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

