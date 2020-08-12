CBA profit takes hit, dividend cut

The Commonwealth Bank has announced an 11.3% profit hit due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and slashed its dividend by 31%.

The bank announced its FY20 results, saying it reflects the impact of COVID-19 on its customers and the economy, adding that business performance was still strong despite the impact of the pandemic.

Cash net profit after tax took a hit, down 11.3% compared to FY19 at $7.29 billion. Statutory NPAT increased due to gains on sale from divestments, up 12.4% to $9.63 billion.

The bank declared a final dividend of 98 cents per share fully franked, adding to an interim payment of $2 per share.

In the ASX announcement, CBA chief executive Matt Comyn said the strength in the banks' core businesses, combined with strong operational performance, delivering good outcomes for customers and shareholders.

Comyn said the bank was able to make some gains due to the divestment of its wealth businesses which offset some losses due to lower interest rates and COVID-19.

"We have now substantially divested our wealth management businesses in line with our simpler, better bank strategy," Comyn said.

"This has allowed us to focus on delivering performance of our banking businesses. As a result of our focus on operational excellence, we achieved above market growth in home lending and deposits."

Comyn added the bank business showed some momentum due to investments in new products, services and technology.

"We further strengthened our balance sheet across key capital, funding and liquidity metrics. This has allowed us to support customers and shareholders, while continuing to invest in innovation for the future," he said.

"Our people have also shown great dedication during a challenging period, enabling us to maintain delivery of essential banking services to support the financial well-being of our customers and communities, and to deliver strong operational performance."

Operating income was $23.75 billion, up 0.8% from FY19, as volume growth in home lending and deposits offset the decline in net interest margin which was down 2 basis points to 2.07% due to lower interest rates.

Operating expenses came in at $10.89 billion, up 0.7%, driven by higher staff and IT costs, which the bank said has been partly offset by lower remediation costs.

Loan impairment expenses leaped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, rising $1.31 billion to $2.51 billion. Of that, $1.5 billion was the COVID-19 provision announced earlier by the bank.

Deposit funding was up from 69% to 74% due to continued growth in deposit volumes and the Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio was up 90 basis points to 11.6%.

Comyn said the bank is focused on helping its customers and the economy through the ongoing crisis through to its recovery.

"While there is continued uncertainty about the duration and impact of the health crisis, Australia is relatively well positioned," Comyn said.

"We are starting from a position of fiscal and economic strength. Significant stimulus measures have supported the economy, there is a strong pipeline of infrastructure projects, and the outlook for mining and agriculture exports is strong."

Comyn said he expects the bank's operational performance to remain strong, despite the current challenging environment.

"Combine with our strong balance sheet and capital position, this enables us to continue supporting customers and the economy," he said.

"We will maintain our focus on retail, business and digital banking, to further extend our franchise strength and deliver long-term performance and returns for shareholders."

Comyn added the next few months will be critical and some sectors will take longer to recover than others.

"However, we remain positive about Australia's long-term prospects. We will continue to work with government, regulators and our industry peers to support initiatives that stimulate economic activity and jobs," he said.

