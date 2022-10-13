Newspaper icon
Australia's first global carbon credits ETF hits market

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 13 OCT 2022   12:44PM

VanEck Australia has launched an ETF to give investors access to a global marketplace for carbon credits.

VanEck Global Carbon Credits ETF (XCO2) will track the ICE Global Carbon Futures Index, which sources carbon credit futures prices from the four most actively traded and largest carbon markets and emission trading schemes in the world, being the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme, the Western Climate Initiative (California Cap and Trade Program), the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) and the UK Emissions Trading Scheme.

VanEck chief executive and managing director Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said that carbon pricing threads climate change costs into economic decision-making, incentivising changes in production and consumption patterns towards decarbonsiation.

"The benefit of global carbon credit futures is that they can be freely traded on global exchanges with attractive market size and liquidity, giving investors full price discovery," Neiron said.

Sponsored by iShares
Access 6 powerful tech themes in 1 ETF

"Carbon credit prices are expected to increase significantly as the fight against climate change ramps up. The value of carbon futures and this asset class will likely benefit significantly over the longer term, making it an attractive way for investors to get exposure."

The carbon credit market is growing and in 2021 the carbon credit futures market traded almost US$700bn.

Neiron said Australian investors will benefit from XCO2 exposure as a hedge for the impact of carbon risks/climate change on investor portfolios.

"The carbon price of the Emissions Trading Schemes has historically been lowly correlated to mainstream asset classes which reinforce the case for its use to enhance diversification particularly given Australian equities is so concentrated in resources and energy," Neiron said.

"Government policies seeking to transition economies to net zero emissions are likely to increase globally, presenting growth opportunities for investors as carbon markets continue to incentivise changes in production and consumption patterns toward decarbonisation."

Australia's first global carbon credits ETF hits market

