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Investment

ART enters domestic build-to-rent sector

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 19 DEC 2025   11:58AM
Australian Retirement Trust has entered Australia's build-to-rent sector, investing in a $1.7 billion fund.

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Read more: MirvacAustralian Retirement TrustMichael WeaverCampbell Hanan
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HESTA lowers investment fees

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:47AM
HESTA has dropped investment fees and costs across most of its core investment options.

BT adds to C-suite with new role

ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:46AM
BT has appointed an inaugural chief product officer - digital, hiring from Macquarie.

Janus Henderson completes Rantum Capital acquisition

VINNY VUCAGO  |   11:24AM
Janus Henderson has completed its acquisition of German private markets manager Rantum Capital after receiving the necessary regulatory approvals, expanding its private credit and private equity capabilities across Europe.

Super fund-backed Atmos raises near $3bn

MATTHEW WAI  |   10:52AM
Atmos Renewables, an Australian subsidiary of Igneo Infrastructure Partners and is co-invested by local super funds like Cbus, MLC and AMP Super, has raised a combined $2.9 billion for two energy projects that account for almost one gigawatt of renewable capacity.

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