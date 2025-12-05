APAC investors push for 24-hour trading in US markets

The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
APAC investors push for 24-hour trading in US marketsBY ELIZA BAVIN | FRIDAY, 5 DEC 2025 11:50AM
Global demand, particularly from APAC investors, has driven a push for US markets to consider switching to 24-hour trading, five days a week.
Read more: EY, DTCC, Mark Nichols, Val Wotton
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As a highly respected journalist, Rachel Alembakis helped push sustainable investing on the agenda long before it was mainstream. Now, she's stepped into the arena to shape the industry from within. Karren Vergara writes.