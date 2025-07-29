Advisers overlook hype, embed AI in practice: Investment Trends

Financial advisers no longer see artificial intelligence (AI) as hype as the majority use it for simple tasks as well as complex functions, a new Investment Trends survey found.

In the latest Adviser Technology Needs Report, many are now embedding AI in workflow-aligned tools to support more complex functions such as strategy development (62%) and meeting preparation (61%).

Sixty-one percent of advisers currently use AI namely via third-party solutions for simple tasks.

"AI has moved beyond the hype, advisers are engaging with it, and they're signalling what they want next. Interestingly, when asked about their preferred access points for AI, advisers favour integration within their advice software, especially for client-facing and strategic tasks," said Investment Trends director Cameron Spittle.

While the survey showed that platform-based AI use cases and integration remain limited, overall, advisers' demand for more sophisticated tools is growing.

The report also noted the growing divergence in adviser technology strategies.

One in four advisers (23%) now prefer a single, end-to-end solution, up from 18% last year, while nearly the same proportion (22%) favour open architecture with seamless integration.

However, a significant 36% remain agnostic, and another 9% are unsure of their ideal setup.

In terms of technology spend, this calculated to be $38,000 per practice.

The number of platforms used by advisers on average has dropped from 2.2 last year to 2, with 71% of new client flows now directed to advisers' primary platform.

"Advisers are no longer spreading flows across multiple platforms. They're backing the ones that meet their expectations and can facilitate their preferred investment philosophy," said Spittle.

"This consolidation is deliberate and accelerating. For providers, retaining primary status is no longer about brand, it's about delivering real usability, functionality and value."