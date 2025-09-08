Newspaper icon
Advisers favour third-party support in product selection

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  MONDAY, 8 SEP 2025   12:20PM

Research and asset consultants continue to play a pivotal role in financial advisers' product selection, especially in managed accounts and superannuation, Investment Trends says.

According to its 2025 Adviser Product and Marketing Needs Report, which provides an analysis of how nearly 1000 Australian financial advisers make investment decisions, a significant number of advisers are relying on other sources to make those decisions.

Seventy-seven percent rely on a third party, with usage rising to 90% in larger practices, to make informed decisions.

The recommendations influence decisions around managed accounts (49%), ETFs (42%) and super (37%).

Notably, practices with one client-facing adviser tend to favour support mostly on super products, which is significantly higher than their peers in boutique and larger firms.

Additionally, ETF usage continues to climb across both index and active categories, the study showed, as 24% (up from 21%) of new non-super inflows went to ETFs compared to 31% (down from 43%) to unlisted managed funds.

ETFs for international equities are the most favoured, as advisers are expanding their use of active ETFs across all asset classes, especially where structure, access and cost-efficiency are key, Investment Trends said.

Commenting, Investment Trends director Cameron Spittle said the findings highlight the importance of establishing "strong" relationships with a broader range of consultants and influencers from asset managers.

"Adviser practices are leveraging a combination of research (licensee and external), asset consultants and in some cases platforms to support their decision making," Spittle said.

"For asset managers, the findings highlight the importance of building strong relationships with a broader range of consultants and influencers, whose recommendations can significantly shape product uptake.

"The structural appeal of ETFs is accelerating adviser adoption, not just for index exposure but increasingly for active strategies."

He added that fund managers who adapt strong-performing strategies into ETF vehicles are well placed to attract new client flows as advisers seek improved accessibility.

Further, the report also highlighted that market volatility is prompting advisers to step up client engagement, despite traditionally preferring a lower touch approach.

"Volatility isn't just reshaping portfolios, it's reshaping relationships," Spittle added.

"Advisers want fewer but more meaningful interactions, led by business development managers who bring real insight. Responsiveness and product knowledge matter most, cited by 66% and 60% of advisers respectively."

Investment TrendsCameron Spittle2025 Adviser Product and Marketing Needs Report
Editor's Choice

Allow couples tax-free super splitting: Hume

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A bill that would allow couples to split their collective superannuation balances evenly between them to improve the gender super gap was tabled in Parliament yesterday.

Equity Trustees defies ASIC Shield Master Fund allegations

KARREN VERGARA
Equity Trustees (EQT) vows to defend itself against ASIC's lawsuit alleging it failed superannuation trustee duties over the collapse of the Shield Master Fund, as details emerge of how one of its analysts red flagged the product but was allegedly ignored.

Two CBA class action appeals dismissed

ELIZA BAVIN
Commonwealth Bank has defeated two class action appeals, with both dismissed by the Federal Court yesterday.

BlackRock nabs $122bn Citi mandate

ELIZA BAVIN
BlackRock secured a fresh mandate from Citi Wealth shortly after seeing a Dutch pension fund cut ties over sustainability concerns.

