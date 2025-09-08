Advisers favour third-party support in product selection

Research and asset consultants continue to play a pivotal role in financial advisers' product selection, especially in managed accounts and superannuation, Investment Trends says.

According to its 2025 Adviser Product and Marketing Needs Report, which provides an analysis of how nearly 1000 Australian financial advisers make investment decisions, a significant number of advisers are relying on other sources to make those decisions.

Seventy-seven percent rely on a third party, with usage rising to 90% in larger practices, to make informed decisions.

The recommendations influence decisions around managed accounts (49%), ETFs (42%) and super (37%).

Notably, practices with one client-facing adviser tend to favour support mostly on super products, which is significantly higher than their peers in boutique and larger firms.

Additionally, ETF usage continues to climb across both index and active categories, the study showed, as 24% (up from 21%) of new non-super inflows went to ETFs compared to 31% (down from 43%) to unlisted managed funds.

ETFs for international equities are the most favoured, as advisers are expanding their use of active ETFs across all asset classes, especially where structure, access and cost-efficiency are key, Investment Trends said.

Commenting, Investment Trends director Cameron Spittle said the findings highlight the importance of establishing "strong" relationships with a broader range of consultants and influencers from asset managers.

"Adviser practices are leveraging a combination of research (licensee and external), asset consultants and in some cases platforms to support their decision making," Spittle said.

"For asset managers, the findings highlight the importance of building strong relationships with a broader range of consultants and influencers, whose recommendations can significantly shape product uptake.

"The structural appeal of ETFs is accelerating adviser adoption, not just for index exposure but increasingly for active strategies."

He added that fund managers who adapt strong-performing strategies into ETF vehicles are well placed to attract new client flows as advisers seek improved accessibility.

Further, the report also highlighted that market volatility is prompting advisers to step up client engagement, despite traditionally preferring a lower touch approach.

"Volatility isn't just reshaping portfolios, it's reshaping relationships," Spittle added.

"Advisers want fewer but more meaningful interactions, led by business development managers who bring real insight. Responsiveness and product knowledge matter most, cited by 66% and 60% of advisers respectively."