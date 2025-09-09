Newspaper icon
World's pension market hits $36.9 trillion

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 9 SEP 2025   12:19PM

The world's largest 300 pension funds have reached a new $36.9 trillion (US$4.4 trillion) record in terms of assets under management (AUM), according to a report by Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute.

The annual Global Top 300 Pension Funds report revealed combined AUM broke the previous record set in 2021 at $35.7 trillion (US$23.6 trillion) before a market correction in 2022 saw AUM dip.

However, the report noted that growth slowed slightly, up 7.8% in 2024, compared to 10% growth the previous year.

Concentration also continued. For the first time, the combined assets of the world's top 20 pension funds exceeded $15.1 trillion (US$10 trillion), increasing by 8.5% from the previous year to reach $15.6 trillion (US$10.3 trillion).

The top 20 funds increased at a faster pace than the top 300 pension funds and now account for 42.4% of the top 300 as a whole by assets.

Of these top 20 funds, ten reported strengthening their expertise in artificial intelligence, with nine highlighting technology adoption in portfolio management as a strategic priority and recognising AI as both a risk and an opportunity.

At the same time, nine funds cited volatility and uncertainty as major concerns, with inflation also highlighted as a key factor shaping the outlook for the year.

AustralianSuper was the only Australian superannuation fund to break the top 20, coming in at number 17 in terms of AUM.

The other Australian super funds to make the top 300 list were Australian Retirement Trust, Future Fund, Aware Super, UniSuper, Hostplus, Cbus, Rest, HESTA, Commonwealth Super Corporation, GESB, State Super, Super SA, ESSSuper, Equip Super and Brighter Super.

The Asia Pacific region represented 25.5% share of the total assets, a slight decrease in 2024 (compared to 26.8% in 2023), while the North American region's share increased in 2024, accounting for 47.2% of all assets. Europe's AUM represented 23.7%, decreasing their share in 2024 as well.

At the very top of the table, Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) was overtaken by Norway's Government Pension Fund after more than 20 years at the top.

Norway's Government Pension Fund boasts $2.68 trillion (US$1.77 trillion) in total assets and is 6.9% larger by assets than the former global frontrunner.

"The past year saw pension assets reach their highest levels yet, coming off several years of slowed growth following the previous record achieved in 2021," Thinking Institute director Jessica Gao said.

"The world's largest pension funds are navigating an increasingly complex landscape. Macroeconomic volatility, geopolitical shifts and concentrated market risks are reshaping return expectations. The current backdrop has tested even well-diversified portfolios, highlighting the difficulty of today's investment environment.

"At the same time, funds face more demanding relationships with stakeholders, from regulators to sponsors to members, all of whom are raising expectations on how pensions are managed. These intersecting challenges are heightening the responsibilities of fiduciaries, making strong governance more important than ever."

Willis Towers Watson co-head of governance, investments Australia Ellie Boston-Clark added that from the perspective of Australian funds in the rankings, there was a distinct difference between the 10 industry super funds in the study, which on average grew by 2.4% and only fell on average eight ranking spots, and the five government super funds, on average shrank by 3% and fell on average 26 ranking spots.

"Based on our observation, this divergence reflects structural and strategic differences. Industry super funds have benefited from strong member inflows, consolidation and more aggressive investment strategies, particularly in private markets and infrastructure," Boston-Clark said.

"In contrast, government super funds typically exhibit maturing membership bases, lower contribution flows and more conservative asset allocations."

