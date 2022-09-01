Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Women have suffered greater financial loss post-pandemic: Research

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 1 SEP 2022   12:40PM

While a third of men in Australia experienced a boost in their annual income during COVID, just one in four women saw an increase, according to new research from Equipsuper.

The results of Equip's survey also reveal that a larger proportion of men (31%) have more disposable income in a post-COVID era than women (23%).

Women are also less likely (38%) to make voluntary contributions to their super balance than men (58%) and, shockingly, less than a third have an accurate idea of what their super balance is currently.

"Increasingly, we're observing that women are more likely to save and spend their income on short-term priorities, while males are generally much more likely to prioritise longer term investments," Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said.

Sponsored by GQG Partners
Navigating Challenging Markets? Register Here [Earn CPD]

"One of the key indicators around this is the fact men are much more likely than women to make voluntary contributions to their super balance."

Cameron said: "The data shows us that since COVID, women, when compared to men, are not only earning less and have less leftover at the end of the month, but they also have fewer investments at play to build what wealth they do have.

"There is a risk this all comes together to leave women short-changed when they come to later life."

On a slightly positive note, Cameron added: "We are seeing in recent years that women are increasingly taking control of their finances, but this data suggests there is still a lot of work to be done."

"What we really hope to see over the coming years is more attention paid to future investments like super. We want to help women achieve a brighter future without having to sacrifice their 'today'.

"With the right planning in place, they can achieve both."

The survey was distributed to more than 2000 people.

Read more: EquipSuperScott Cameron
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super Fierce super index shows top 15 funds
Young Australians more 'super savvy': Equip
Frontier welcomes Sarah Guthleben as new exec
Top super funds for ESG revealed
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Equip makes key leadership appointments
Equip adds to executive team
Super funds back Say on Climate
Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads
PRI hires from Spirit Super

Editor's Choice

Pretium Partners lands down under

CHLOE WALKER
The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

The unintended consequences of the performance test

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

Padua appoints general manager, sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
6-7

AIST Conference of Major Superannuation Funds (CMSF) 

SEP
8

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
14

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

SEP
21-23

AFA Conference 

OCT
27

Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Is it acceptable for ratings research houses to also be product issuers?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.