Women have suffered greater financial loss post-pandemic: Research

While a third of men in Australia experienced a boost in their annual income during COVID, just one in four women saw an increase, according to new research from Equipsuper.

The results of Equip's survey also reveal that a larger proportion of men (31%) have more disposable income in a post-COVID era than women (23%).

Women are also less likely (38%) to make voluntary contributions to their super balance than men (58%) and, shockingly, less than a third have an accurate idea of what their super balance is currently.

"Increasingly, we're observing that women are more likely to save and spend their income on short-term priorities, while males are generally much more likely to prioritise longer term investments," Equip chief executive Scott Cameron said.

"One of the key indicators around this is the fact men are much more likely than women to make voluntary contributions to their super balance."

Cameron said: "The data shows us that since COVID, women, when compared to men, are not only earning less and have less leftover at the end of the month, but they also have fewer investments at play to build what wealth they do have.

"There is a risk this all comes together to leave women short-changed when they come to later life."

On a slightly positive note, Cameron added: "We are seeing in recent years that women are increasingly taking control of their finances, but this data suggests there is still a lot of work to be done."

"What we really hope to see over the coming years is more attention paid to future investments like super. We want to help women achieve a brighter future without having to sacrifice their 'today'.

"With the right planning in place, they can achieve both."

The survey was distributed to more than 2000 people.