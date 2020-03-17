NEWS
Investment
UK asset manager acquires stake in retirement funder
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAR 2020   11:55AM

A UK asset manager and financial services provider has acquired a 20% stake in a local specialised retirement funder.

Household Capital announced the completion of series B financing with Legal & General.

Existing and new investors joined Legal & General in the financing, which takes the total amount of equity capital raised by Household Capital to $25 million since launching in 2017.

Legal & General is Household Capital's first non-domestic, multinational investor and will be used to underpin its corporate growth.

Legal & General has close to £1.2 trillion in assets under management. The company is also a provider of insurance, annuities and lifetime mortgages in the UK.

"Legal & General's strategic investment shows when it comes to tackling the challenge of our burgeoning retirement-age population, global investors see Australia as a significant market opportunity," Household Capital chief executive Joshua Funder said.

"We're excited to have an investor on board with experience in this market segment and who recognises that Household Capital is an innovator in home equity retirement funding with a clear values-based focus on customer outcomes."

Legal & General Retail Retirement chief executive Chris Knight said Legal & General has plans to grow the scale of Household Capital's business. "This is a great opportunity to invest in a dynamic business, in a market with lots of potential. It reflects our commitment to improving the opportunities available to everyone at retirement, regardless of where they may be, so that they can live longer, healthier and happier lives," Knight said.

"The Australian equity release market is extremely promising, with Household Capital at the forefront of developing innovative funding options for retirees. We're looking forward to working together to help grow the scale of the business so that consumers have better options at this critical life stage."

The series B fundraising will be used to meet those objectives with the funds raised allocated to grow Household Capital's team.

ME Bank was one of Household Capital's initial investors, holding an equity stake and providing the initial debt facility.

Latest News
