NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Sydney Airport rejects AustralianSuper takeover

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 16 AUG 2021   11:07AM

Sydney Airport has again rejected a takeover bid, with AustralianSuper now joining the consortium attempting to buy the airport.

Sydney Airport today announced to the ASX that it has received a revised and non-binding proposal and concluded that it was not in the best interests of security holders.

The consortium - which is comprised of IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Management and now AustralianSuper - offered $8.45 cash per share. Sydney Airport was trading at $7.75 at time of writing.

Previously, the consortium had bid $8.25 per share.

The boards of Sydney Airport concluded that the revised offer still represented an undervaluing of Sydney Airport, saying that it was opportunistic considering the current pandemic's impact on aviation and travel.

Sydney Airport is of the view that with vaccines being rolled out around the world, its current poor performance is a temporary blip.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

The conditions of the consortium's offer include that UniSuper, which holds 15% of Sydney Airport's securities, agrees to reinvest its equity interest in the consortium's holding vehicle.

Sydney Airport said it was still open to engaging with the consortium and considering future offers.

When rejecting the $8.25 offer, the boards of Sydney Airport had maintained that the consortium was undervaluing Sydney Airport's value in light of the pandemic.

"Sydney Airport is strongly positioned to deliver growth as vaccination rates increase and we move into a post pandemic recovery period," the company said.

"It has rapidly adapted to the COVID environment, strengthening its balance sheet and tightly managing costs to maintain flexibility to respond to a range of recovery scenarios and pursue sensible growth opportunities as the recovery unfolds."

Read more: Sydney AirportAustralianSuperASXIFM InvestorsUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Super ASX dominance trends down: Research
AustralianSuper appoints head of private credit
ACSI names new president
Aware, AustralianSuper, QIC back infra investor
Bitcoin fund hires from IFM
Super, fund manager ASX dominance launches inquiry
IFM blames "unfounded" class action for Tandem worries
Superhero launches super offering
Get your ducks in a row before you think of an IPO
UniSuper's O'Sullivan on what's next

Editor's Choice

AMP flags recovery, profit jumps

KARREN VERGARA
AMP's 57% year-on-year jump in its half-year profit shows positive signs of recovery but it's still a far cry from the company it was four years ago.

Record low CFA pass rate

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The pass rate for the latest Chartered Financial Analyst exam hit a record low, with some theorising that the pandemic interfered with preparation.

Industry associations slam last resort scheme

KARREN VERGARA
Major professional associations have united to rally against the newly proposed compensation scheme of last resort.

New equality push in investments

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The Financial Services Council is leading a new push for gender equality in investment management.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.