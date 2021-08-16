Sydney Airport rejects AustralianSuper takeover

Sydney Airport has again rejected a takeover bid, with AustralianSuper now joining the consortium attempting to buy the airport.

Sydney Airport today announced to the ASX that it has received a revised and non-binding proposal and concluded that it was not in the best interests of security holders.

The consortium - which is comprised of IFM Investors, QSuper and Global Infrastructure Management and now AustralianSuper - offered $8.45 cash per share. Sydney Airport was trading at $7.75 at time of writing.

Previously, the consortium had bid $8.25 per share.

The boards of Sydney Airport concluded that the revised offer still represented an undervaluing of Sydney Airport, saying that it was opportunistic considering the current pandemic's impact on aviation and travel.

Sydney Airport is of the view that with vaccines being rolled out around the world, its current poor performance is a temporary blip.

The conditions of the consortium's offer include that UniSuper, which holds 15% of Sydney Airport's securities, agrees to reinvest its equity interest in the consortium's holding vehicle.

Sydney Airport said it was still open to engaging with the consortium and considering future offers.

When rejecting the $8.25 offer, the boards of Sydney Airport had maintained that the consortium was undervaluing Sydney Airport's value in light of the pandemic.

"Sydney Airport is strongly positioned to deliver growth as vaccination rates increase and we move into a post pandemic recovery period," the company said.

"It has rapidly adapted to the COVID environment, strengthening its balance sheet and tightly managing costs to maintain flexibility to respond to a range of recovery scenarios and pursue sensible growth opportunities as the recovery unfolds."