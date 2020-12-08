NEWS
Superannuation
Super SA ups fees
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:29PM

The $9.3 billion government superannuation fund for South Australia has increased administration fees and closed its growth option.

Super SA informed members of the Triple S Scheme and the Flexible Rollover Product that administration fees will be increasing from 1 January 2021.

On top of the existing $1.35 per week ($70.20 per year) admin fee, a 0.05% of account balance per year fee will be charged from that date. The fee will be capped at $325 a year.

Family law fees for information and splitting entitlements will also increase from $60 per request to $70 and from $89 to $100 respectively.

"For many years now, while costs continue to increase, the administration fee has remained unchanged. As of 1 January 2021 some fees will increase, however we're pleased to advise that they will remain below the industry funds average and compare favourably with other super funds," Super SA said.

The fund added that the increase to admin fees was necessary to cover the costs of providing a competitive level of services, products and benefits.

It also said the increases to family law fees were necessary to reflect processing costs and that since the services were only used by a small proportion of members it was important that those who used the services cover the costs.

From 25 January 2021, Super SA will also be closing the growth investment option. Investments in this option will automatically be switched into the balanced option from 3 February 2021.

This change also included altering the long-term strategic asset allocation levels of growth assets within the balanced option from 65% to 75%.

Additionally, the capital defensive option will change from CPI +1.5% to CPI +1% following review of the investment objective by Super SA and Funds SA.

Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
