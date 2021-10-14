Students opt for healthcare over finance: Survey

A survey by the CFA Institute shows that more university students and new graduates want to work in healthcare and science than in finance.

Out of the 1000 respondents who took part in the global survey, more Australians see themselves working in healthcare (24%), education (22%) and medicine/science (20%), than in finance (17%).

However, nearly half of Aussies are reassessing their career paths because of the COIVD-19 pandemic and want to prolong their university studies. More than half (57%) expect to have multiple careers over their lifetime.

When asked about the most important qualities they look for in an employer the majority want a well-paying job (49%), flexible working hours (37%) and training opportunities (36%).

CFA Institute managing director for the Asia Pacific Nick Pollard said: "While some graduates don't feel prepared or willing to jump into the job market where it's currently at, others, ironically, are going to be better suited to the new normal of hybrid workplaces, video conferencing, and remotely working odd hours," he said.

"With a job market that will likely remain somewhat distorted for the foreseeable future, it is clear there is value in developing skillsets that are adaptable, flexible, and ready to pivot at any time."

In total, the CFA Institute surveyed 15,000 university students and recent graduates aged 18-25 from around the world. The overall results found that 58% of students and graduates feel confident about their future career prospects.

CFA president Margaret Franklin said the pandemic forced many graduates to reassess their expected career paths, and they have displayed remarkable resilience despite the circumstances.

"It is now incumbent on companies to adapt to the new realities, such as hybrid workplaces, in order to attract and retain the young talent we need to help lead us out of the pandemic," she said.