Investment

Stewart Investors cuts fund fees by 60%

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 OCT 2021   12:34PM

Stewart Investors is slashing the management fee of its Worldwide Leaders Sustainability Fund by more than 60%.

Management fees on the fund will now be 0.45%, down from 1.15%.

The fund manager said the reduction is made possible by years of strong performance, reporting positive year-on-year returns since December 2013.

Clients can now share in the proceeds of the fund's growth, lead portfolio manager Sashi Reddy said.

"We want our clients to grow their wealth over the long term and reducing fees is a key way to achieve this," he said.

"Our goal is to offer a low-cost, active investment strategy run with a world-leading approach to sustainable development that has evolved over decades. We launched our first sustainability fund in 2005.

"We are excited by the quality of companies in our worldwide leaders' universe."

The fund is certified by the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) and Stewart Investors was recently named in RIAA's annual benchmark report as a Responsible Investment Leader, its highest designation.

Just last month Stewart Investors launched its Global Emerging Markets Leaders Sustainability Fund to Australian investors.

The fund invests in mid- to large-cap companies that are considered well positioned to benefit from, and contribute to, sustainable development and is managed by Sydney-based portfolio managers Jack Nelson and David Gait.

