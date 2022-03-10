NEWS
Technology

State Street develops digital custody

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 10 MAR 2022   12:15PM

State Street intends to offer digital custody for some cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, subject to regulatory approvals, with a new partnership.

State Street Digital, State Street's dedicated digital division, has entered into a licensing agreement with Copper.co (Copper), a London-based provider of institutional digital asset custody and trading infrastructure.

The partnership will see State Street leverage Copper's technology to develop the ability to provide institutional grade custody for crypto assets.

The technology partnership will offer institutional investors custody, trading, and settlement solutions across 450 crypto-assets and more than 40 exchanges.

"As institutional investors' interest in digital assets continues to grow, we are building the financial infrastructure needed to support our clients' allocations to this new asset class," head of State Street Digital Nadine Chakar said.

"State Street Digital's mission continues to focus on putting the right tools in place so we can provide clients with solutions to support their traditional, as well as digital assets needs. Today's exciting announcement will only enhance our ambition to deliver to our clients an amazing digital experience. We look forward to collaborating with the team at Copper as State Street Digital continues to grow."

Copper chief operating officer Sabrina Wilson added: "That State Street, one of the world's largest custodians, is creating a new digital asset service is a hugely important development for institutional engagement in this new asset class. We are proud to be part of State Street's goal to lead the way in the transformation of financial infrastructure."

The new offering from State Street will be subject to regulatory approval.

