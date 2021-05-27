Small carve out for annual renewal law

ASIC is providing leeway in the imminent annual renewal law, promising not to take regulatory action against financial advisers who fail to provide a financial disclosure statement.

The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has identified practicality issues with the new legislation set to take effect on July 1.

Under the annual renewal for ongoing fee arrangements, the new law requires advisers to provide a financial disclosure statement (FDS) during the transition year that covers a 12-month period up to the day immediately before the day the FDS is provided.

The problem, the AFA said, is that advisers have only one day to issue an FDS.

"We have been very adamant that it is simply not possible to provide an FDS in one day and have equally been clear that it is inappropriate to take the risk, as any breach in terms of the content of an FDS or getting the amount wrong would result in the ongoing fee arrangement being terminated," the AFA said.

Other practicality issues identified include the delays in processing fees; not having enough time to accurately check the FDS and to check it against product systems.

More importantly, the AFA said that this is the first year where the services and the fees for the next 12 months must be included in the FDS - which will be "extra complicated for asset-based fee clients, where you need to prepare an estimate and explain the basis of the estimate".

The Financial Planning Association of Australian (FPA) and AFA have written to treasury and ASIC about the issue. They listened to the associations' concerns.

As a result, ASIC will take a "facilitative compliance approach", meaning that it will not take regulatory action where breaches occur during the transition year, being 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2022.

"An ASIC no-action position or facilitative compliance approach would not stop ongoing fee arrangements from being automatically terminating if you breach the FDS requirements," the AFA explained.

"This also does not prevent other parties from taking action. Ultimately this issue can only be solved by legislative change, however this is unlikely in the time left before commencement on 1 July 2021."