SG increase will boost consumption: ISA

Industry Super Australia (ISA) claims an increase in the super guarantee to 12% will increase consumption at a whole adult life level, as it takes a swipe at alternate modelling.

In its submission to the Retirement Income Review (RIR), ISA said its modelling is evidence that a 12% SG rate will change average annual disposable incomes during the whole of adult life.

"At a whole adult life level, disposable incomes increase for all in a range from 0.6% to 3.7%," ISA said.

"These are significant results because it has been claimed by some that increasing the SG rate will negatively impact levels of consumption.

"But our modelling shows that disposable incomes over an adult life will increase for all income deciles."

According to ISA modelling higher earners would see a 22% increase in disposable income in retirement, while lower income earners would only see a rise of 1.8%.

ISA also said inequalities in the labour market are both "reflected and exaggerated" in the super system, calling for the removal of the minimum superannuation threshold.

"The $450 threshold creates an unnecessary gap in super coverage that affects workers most in need of superannuation such as low income and casual workers - a group in which women are over-represented. It also affects workers in multiple jobs," ISA said.

"To address this inequity, ISA proposes that the $450 minimum monthly pay threshold before super is paid should be removed."

The ISA said there are a number of reasons why increasing the super guarantee is the best policy tool for improving the adequacy of retirement incomes.

"Increases to the SG will generate savings on pension expenditure," ISA said.

"Rice Warner have estimated that the fiscal impact of an SG increase to 12% would be a reduction in expenditure as a proportion of GDP from 2.8% in 2025 to 2.1% in 2085, saving around $13.5 billion per year even in a context where the population is ageing and life expectancy is increasing."