Robo-advice chief exits

Ignition Advice chief executive Manish Prasad announced he has left his position after a little over two years in the role.

On a LinkedIn post, Prasad said the decision to step down has come after a year characterised by change.

"It has been a tough a rewarding time which has seen our team in Europe expand and mature, our white label advice platform evolve and our list of prospects, partners and investors grow," he said.

"After successfully leading Ignition, in partnership with Morgan Stanley, through our recent Series B capital raising, I know Ignition is in a much better place upon my departure."

Prasad has transitioned into an independent consultant, relying on his decades of experience running wealth management businesses, managing M&A and leading the fintech, which provides scalable digital advice in Australia and Europe.

Prior to taking on the top role at Ignition, Prasad was a director of wealth management at KPMG Australia for two-and-a-half years.

He has also held top positions at Capital Position Ventures and Genesys Wealth Advisers.

Ignition has not yet announced any plans for Prasad's replacement.

Prasad said he enjoyed working with Ignition and thanked its clients for their support and faith in the company.

"Now is the time to focus on family, friends and the holidays. In the New Year I will look at how I can help to connect corporations, fintechs and investors and deliver value from my experience gained operating on all sides of the wealth management and fintech environment," Prasad said.