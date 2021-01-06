NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Robo-advice chief exits
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 6 JAN 2021   9:23AM

Ignition Advice chief executive Manish Prasad announced he has left his position after a little over two years in the role.

On a LinkedIn post, Prasad said the decision to step down has come after a year characterised by change.

"It has been a tough a rewarding time which has seen our team in Europe expand and mature, our white label advice platform evolve and our list of prospects, partners and investors grow," he said.

"After successfully leading Ignition, in partnership with Morgan Stanley, through our recent Series B capital raising, I know Ignition is in a much better place upon my departure."

Prasad has transitioned into an independent consultant, relying on his decades of experience running wealth management businesses, managing M&A and leading the fintech, which provides scalable digital advice in Australia and Europe.

Prior to taking on the top role at Ignition, Prasad was a director of wealth management at KPMG Australia for two-and-a-half years.

He has also held top positions at Capital Position Ventures and Genesys Wealth Advisers.

Ignition has not yet announced any plans for Prasad's replacement.

Prasad said he enjoyed working with Ignition and thanked its clients for their support and faith in the company.

"Now is the time to focus on family, friends and the holidays. In the New Year I will look at how I can help to connect corporations, fintechs and investors and deliver value from my experience gained operating on all sides of the wealth management and fintech environment," Prasad said.

Read more: Manish PrasadIgnition AdviceKPMG AustraliaCapital Position VenturesGenesys Wealth AdvisersMorgan Stanley
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Synchron hires from MLC Life
NZ firm hires 10 analysts in Australian expansion
Managed accounts inch to $80bn
Ignition Advice announces fintech partnership
Fintechs drive venture capital: KPMG
Moelis adds to board
SG Hiscock, Morgan Stanley launch global equity funds
HESTA adds to operations team
Private asset consultant makes global hire
Morgan Stanley acquires E*TRADE
Editor's Choice
Christian Super recognised for impact investing
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The $1.8 billion fund has been named the impact asset owner of the year at the Australian Impact Investment Awards.
Almost 3000 advisers gone in 2020
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A total of 2802 financial advisers have departed the industry in 2020, with just 60 new advisers joining, according to Rainmaker analysis of the Financial Adviser Register.
IOOF, BT end platform relationship
ANNABELLE DICKSON
The wealth manager has ended its decade-long relationship with BT, selecting another platform to provide custody and administration services and build a new raft of super and investment products.
Real estate investor chief retires
ELIZA BAVIN
Cromwell Property Group has confirmed that its chief executive will retire after 22 years in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6VjPUFL6