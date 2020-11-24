Retail super funds grilled on member priorities

A parliamentary inquiry has again cast doubt over retail superannuation funds' ability to put the best financial interests of members ahead of profit and shareholders.

The most recent Standing Committee on Economics into super heard instances of ticket clipping and maximising the bottom line above putting the interests of members first.

Deputy chair and MP Andrew Leigh broached the notion: "How does a for-profit fund adhere to the best financial interests duty? This is straightforward for an industry fund because there's no overarching owner who's taking profit out of the fund."

He asked Victoria Weekes, the chair of ANZ's trustee OnePath Custodians, why its members were paying as much as 23% more for a low-cost, Vanguard indexed Aussie shares option that charged just 0.14% directly to ETF investors.

"Do you see some responsibility for Vanguard's decision to cease that white labelling because they were troubled that, essentially, you were clipping the ticket on their low-fee product?" he asked.

Weekes replied that the underlying pricing of OnePath's investment management fee is "very low in the market, given the construct of a platform of a superannuation fund, which I think differs from a straight ETF".

She could not comment on Vanguard's decision to pull its mandate with OnePath and enter the retail super business.

In answering if OnePath's overall aim is to return a profit to its owner IOOF over the long term, Weeks said the primary goal is to act in members' best interests.

"Yes, part of the corporate focus is to ensure sustainability and a reasonable return, but our focus is very much on members' best interests," she said.

In a previous hearing, on November 6, MP Daniel Mulino told Mercer chief executive for Australia and Pacific zone leader David Bryant that too many underperforming super funds appeared before parliament saying that it is "way too complicated" to be judged using a specific benchmark and period of time in the market.

Referencing APRA's inaugural heatmap, 18 of Mercer's SmartPath lifecycle products were deemed expensive, slugging low-balance members with admin fees of up 2.3%.

Mulino said: "The trouble I see is that [it's] all too easy then for a fund that's underperforming or charging high fees to say it's a lifecycle and it's difficult to disentangle and it is all too hard."

"Ultimately we do have to try and figure out a find a way of boiling performance down to digestible measures as imperfect as they might be."

Further, if two members are getting the same outcomes, the one paying lower fees is ultimately "happier", Mulino said, so the onus is on super funds to justify charging sustained high fees, notwithstanding the different stages of the lifecycle.

Bryant agreed, saying that "the pursuit of perfection is always a challenge and there certainly is benefit from the heatmaps".

Not taking the heatmaps as a finished work, he said they can be refined without complicating it for consumers and members of funds.

"I think it is serving that purpose in regards to fees and the outcomes of that are certainly beneficial," he said.

Suncorp told Leigh that while it was making efficiencies, it will not reduce its profits as a result of copping a red rating on its high admin fees.

Leigh asked Bryant if Mercer would follow suit.

"But the profit percentage you are taking out of the funds, would you consider reducing that as a way of bringing the administrative costs down?"

Bryant replied: "As I noted, by virtue of ensuring that we are delivering lower costs to members, that is the consequence of it. So whether that's a one-step process or a two-step process, it has the same outcome but it gets to the same place."

Twenty-four of BT's MySuper lifecycle products scored mostly red, the worst possible rating MySuper products can be graded for a period of five years based on net investment returns.

BT general manager of superannuation Melinda Howes told the committee "we do acknowledge that we have had a period of underperformance in the past".

Leigh asked Howes if the super fund provider was "worried" about moving to a regime that was assessed on total returns and the possibility that it won't be allowed to let new members join as a result of poor performance.

Howes said she is confident that BT's products will be "white" in the next iteration of the heatmaps, which will be released in mid-December.

Rainmaker executive director of research Alex Dunnin commented that the idea behind lifecycle products is "very compelling".

"As you get older your investment risks are dialed down and a greater weight of your MySuper account is allocated to more conservative assets like fixed income. There is less chance of losing money," he said.

"But the strategic problem in the lifecycle sector is not the concept behind them, but the huge variation in their outcomes. Their leading products are nevertheless extremely impressive. But too many traditional lifecycle products continue to struggle. APRA's 2019 MySuper heatmap found pretty much the same thing."