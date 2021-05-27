NEWS
Economics

RBNZ will run out of patience next year

BY BENJAMIN ONG  |  THURSDAY, 27 MAY 2021   10:36AM

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) kept the official cash rate unchanged at 0.25%, maintained the existing LSAP programme, and retained the existing Funding for Lending Programme (FLP) conditions at its 26 May Board meeting.

Same old, same old. For while the central bank notes that "The improvement in global and domestic economic indicators ... have provided members more confidence in this outlook, they agreed on the need for caution as domestic activity remains uneven across sectors of the economy".

Ergo, "The Committee agreed to maintain its current stimulatory monetary settings until it is confident that consumer price inflation will be sustained near the 2 percent per annum target midpoint, and that employment is at its maximum sustainable level. Meeting these requirements will necessitate considerable time and patience".

The RBNZ's monetary policy statement suggests that that time is near, and patience would run out by the third quarter of next year.

This is because New Zealand's economic narrative is getting brighter. While the central expects GDP to have contracted in the first quarter of 2021 on the back of weaker domestic consumption and poor tourist arrivals during the peak summer season, it predicts GDP growth to accelerate to 3.9% by late 2022 that, in turn, would turn the output gap from negative to a big positive.

This is supported by its unemployment and inflation forecasts.

"The unemployment rate is assumed to have peaked at 5.2% in the September 2020 quarter. Over the projection, the unemployment rate is assumed to gradually return to 4.3% as economic activity recovers and capacity pressures begin to rise. Employment is expected to return to around its maximum sustainable level in the second half of the projection."

Rising capacity pressure plus a declining unemployment rate equals higher wages growth. "Annual LCI private sector wage inflation is assumed to accelerate from 1.6% in the March 2021 quarter to 2.4% at the end of the year, reflecting the April 2021 minimum wage increase and a tightening labour market. Annual wage inflation peaks at 2.6% later in the projection..."

Higher wages lift inflation. The RBNZ believes that headline inflation would peak at around 2.6% "but the factors lifting inflation are assumed to be relatively short-lived" and is therefore, expected to ease below 2% in 2022 before rising "above the 2% midpoint towards the end of the projection".

Should the RBNZ's growth and inflation assumptions and forecasts turn out correct, expect the official cash rate to be doubled to 0.5% by September next year and doubled again to 1.0% by June 2023 before settling at 1.5% by the end of the same year.

Read more: RBNZEmploymentGDPReserve Bank of New ZealandCommitteeErgoFunding for Lending ProgrammeMay Board
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
