Radio host adviser revealed as fraudster

The US Securities and Exchange Commission has charged a radio host and investment adviser with defrauding hundreds of retail clients out of millions.

Keith Springer hosted a radio show called Smart Money with Keith Springer, which is how many of his clients heard of him.

The complaint which led to Springer being charged alleged that he received millions in undisclosed compensation and benefits for recommending certain investment products - without disclosing any conflicts of interest.

Springer is alleged to have misled prospective clients into believing he was selected to host the show because he had exceptional investment expertise.

Actually, a company he owned (Springer Financial Advisors) paid to broadcast Smart Money with Keith Springer.

Springer had prior charges from the SEC, with the regulator pursuing him for misrepresenting the performance of a hedge fund managed by his company Springer Investment Management between 2000 and 2002.

Now the SEC alleges Springer went to "great lengths" in order to cover up these prior charges.

It says he hired internet search suppression consultants and instructed employees not to provide the information to prospective clients.

Most of the clients Springer is accused of defrauding were in or close to retirement.

"Our complaint alleges that Springer actively targeted vulnerable retirees by misleading them about his prominence in the industry and promising to act in their best interests," said Erin Schneider, director of the SEC's San Francisco regional office.

"Investment advisers must be truthful about their background and fully disclose all conflicts of interest."

Springer is the second investment adviser turned radio host to be revealed as a fraud by the SEC in recent times.

In August of this year former financial adviser Dawn Bennett was sentenced to 20 years in prison for running a $30 million Ponzi scheme.

She defrauded 46 retirees out of their life savings between 2014 and 2017, believing they were investing in luxury sportswear and would receive a 15% return. In reality, Bennett used the money to fund her lifestyle and then to have Indian priests perform religious ceremonies to ward off investigators, pay for cosmetic surgery and buy astrological gems.