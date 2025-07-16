QIC to transact partial stake in US renewable energy financing platform

Canadian pension fund La Caisse will acquire a stake in the QIC-backed Renewa, a renewable energy land financing company located in the US, for US$200 million ($307m).

QIC acquired 100% ownership of Renewa in 2022.

Texas-based Renewa operates as a platform providing long-term capital solutions to landowners and renewable energy project developers. Its portfolio comprises more than 75 operators across 30 states in the US, expanding from just 16 in four states just over three years ago.

According to estimates, more than 20 million acres of land in the US will be needed to accommodate the solar, wind, and energy storage facilities to modernise the nation's energy infrastructure and enhance energy independence, QIC said, presenting surging potential for the sector.

Renewa currently owns land or holds a ground lease for more than 140 major clean energy assets, with these projects representing about 26 giga watts (GW) of renewable energy.

It has grown substantially since QIC's acquisition, now supporting renowned renewable developers Acciona Energy North America, AES, Deriva Energy, Enbridge, Enel Green Power North America, Invenergy, Lightsource bp, Pattern Energy, SB Energy, Strata Clean Energy, Swift Current Energy, and Total Energies.

La Caisse's commitment brings total secured funding to US$750 million ($1.1bn) since Renewa's inception, QIC added.

QIC Infrastructure partner Arash Shojaie said the organisation is pleased to welcome like-minded partners like La Caisse.

"We take great pride in Renewa's unique approach: financing the energy transition from the ground up," Shojaie said.

Renewa co-founders and co-chief executives Gage Mooring and Stephen Lee said: "With QIC and La Caisse, we have invaluable partners who understand that access to land and innovative capital solutions for landowners and developers are essential to making renewable energy growth possible."

"We look forward to working together to further expand our footprint across North America and build a more resilient energy future."

La Caisse executive vice president and head of infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot added: "QIC-backed Renewa is unlocking a critical piece of the renewable energy puzzle: access to land. Given the scale and reach of our global renewable energy projects, we see opportunities with their model."

"With this investment from our sustainable land management strategy, we hope to accelerate the development of key infrastructure while safeguarding ecosystems and managing local stakeholders."