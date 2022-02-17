Plato hires from Pinnacle

Plato has appointed Pinnacle's former director of listed products.

Plato has announced Chris Meyer as its new director, taking over from Alex Ihlenfeldt, effective February 28.

Meyer was director of listed products at Pinnacle, responsible for driving the listed products business including more than $5bn of funds under management across active ETFs and listed closed end funds.

He is also a director of Australian Listed Investment Companies and Trust Association.

Prior to joining Pinnacle in 2018, Meyer was chief executive of RMI Investment Managers, where he built an asset management business by partnering with ten independent boutique asset management businesses in South Africa.

Meyer was also previously the founder and chief executive of RMB Morgan Stanley, leading the company to be the number one institutional equity business in South Africa.

In a statement, Plato's board thanked Ihlenfeld for his contribution to the company over the past five years.