No investment case for alternative meat just yet: Nanuk

Nanuk Asset Management's chief investment officer Tom King says the growing desire to eat less meat has driven strong category growth for plant-based meat alternatives, but the investment case still isn't there.

According to King, the trend of eating less meat accelerated during COVID, with new products piquing consumers' interest. However, he says this was temporary and there has been a slowdown in more recent months.

"Last year, consumer advocacy group CHOICE conducted a survey of more than 1000 Australians and found that 32% of people say the cost of vegan food is a barrier to adoption," King said.

"While a protein transition is a crucial step towards reducing emissions, for Nanuk, the investment challenges associated facing plant-based meat producers have outweighed the positive environmental implications."

He said Nanuk's research indicates that in 2021, the prices of a particular listed plant-based producer were almost 20% higher than the equivalent beef product.

While it's not there yet, King said that the investment case for plant-based protein manufacturers may start to improve over the next couple of years, due to significant share price declines and the rise of meat and poultry prices.

"Our research indicates that plant-based meat needs to achieve close to price parity to achieve widespread adoption," King said.

"It may be possible for some plant-based protein manufacturers to take the opportunity in this inflationary environment to limit price rises in an attempt to gain market share."

King added that an area of particular interest for Nanuk is the companies that provide the ingredients for alternative meat products, like binders, nutrients and flavourings required to improve the taste and texture of the product.

"More than 70% of Australians say that their enjoyment of animal products is restricting their willingness to adopt vegan alternatives," King said.

"Plant based protein manufacturers are increasingly focused on developing product which can mimic meat."