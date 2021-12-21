New trading platform launches in Australia

Moomoo has announced it will launch in Australia, its third market after the US and Singapore.

The company will position itself locally as a premium online trading platform.

It has been granted an Australian Financial Services Licence by ASIC.

Moomoo offers a free online account and says an account can be opened in minutes. It differentiates itself from other online trading platforms by offering an "online community of 17 million investors worldwide" and tools so that investors can share insights with one another.

It claims to have 220,000 registered users and 100,000 paying clients.

With Superhero, Stake, SelfWealth, OpenMarkets and more flooding the Australian market with low-cost trading options, Moomoo will have stiff competition.

CommSec, the Commonwealth Bank's trading app and platform, remains Australia's largest online stockbroker and during the pandemic reported growth of more than 100% in first time traders using its service.