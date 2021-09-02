NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

New investment model for affordable housing

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 2 SEP 2021   3:54PM

Super funds will now be able to access an income stream from the federal government for investments in affordable housing under a new scheme, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference has heard.

Appearing at the conference, Housing Action Network consultant Carrie Hamilton, Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst and deputy director of Swinburne Centre for Urban Transitions Christian (Andi) Nygaard discussed the 'boost program'.

The newly developed investment model in affordable housing aims to overcome some of the traditional barriers to institutional investing in this asset class.

It is a Commonwealth government supported program which addresses the funding gap in affordable housing that exists even after a developer takes advantage of all other government programs and considers revenue from rents.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

This gap is where investors like super funds come in, Nygaard explained. They would receive tax offsets for the flow of 'boost payments' to the affordable housing project. After some time, the funds can expect a return on the upfront value of the boost payments.

For example, if the funding gap was $500 million per annum (excluding return) for a housing project, a super fund could purchase 50% of that gap for $250 million. The fund would receive refundable tax offsets (RTOs) of 1/10th of the funding gap including return. RTOs would be applied after annual tax position is established, and in case of negative tax liability RTOs provide for cash payment from the Australian Tax Office. In this case, the payments would be made by Treasury.

While it is a new program in Australia, Hamilton cautioned that "the boost is not innovative", she argued it is one of the most "vanilla, proven" ways to unlock value in affordable housing - based on models that have been successful overseas.

A similar program, she said, has been running in the US for 35 years and is invested in by pension funds.

The concept of RTOs is not exceptional either, the RTOs in the boost program function in the same way as research and development tax refunds.

However, Hamilton says she hopes the government does step in to correct market failure in affordable housing.

"We don't expect your investment teams to make any exceptions for affordable housing," she said, arguing that the boost program is designed to present institutional investors with a compelling risk/return ratio and diversification benefit.

In the boost aggregator model, the counterpart to the investor is the government - so investors essentially take on a sovereign risk, like that of sovereign debt. The investment is not exposed to rent returns or occupancy level risks, the risk is in the certainty of payments from the Australian government.

Commenting on how this system might differ to funds simply building affordable housing themselves, investing directly, Hamilton clarified that direct investments sit within a fund's allocation to property.

On the other hand, this program can be viewed as a fixed income investment. Funds would be investing in the cashflow from the government. While it would be down to the investment team for each fund to determine, boost investments in affordable housing could sit within a defensive allocation.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of AIST's Super Investment Conference for 2021. Click here to subscribe to AIST's newsletter.

Read more: ASIAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesAustralian Tax OfficeCarrie HamiltonCommonwealthCommunity Housing Industry AssociationHousing Action NetworkSwinburne Centre for Urban Transitions Christian
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

How YFYS test will change currency investments
Short-termism damaging climate outcomes
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
YFYS spurs half to change asset mix
Should super funds consider crypto assets?
Transition to renewables trumps divestment
Cracking the data science code
Experts torn on inflation outlook
Greater scrutiny of choice products needed: Scheerlinck
Market momentum to continue: ASI Conference

Editor's Choice

Why are YFYS test scores a secret?

KANIKA SOOD
At the AIST's annual investment conference, APRA general manager superannuation Katrina Ellis was asked if the regulator is keen on transparency, why it didn't publish the quantum by which MySuper products passed or failed the inaugural YFYS test.

Aware Super to offload farm assets

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $140 billion super fund is readying to sell a significant agriculture portfolio, comprising cropping assets and water entitlements in Victoria.

Advice group adds to leadership

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The former general manager of private wealth at Wilsons Advisory will lead one of Easton Investments' licensees in a newly created role.

Should super funds consider crypto assets?

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds that dismiss crypto assets are at risk of underperforming, the AIST ASI Conference has heard.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bronwen Moncrieff

HEAD OF RESEARCH
ZENITH INVESTMENT PARTNERS PTY LIMITED
When Zenith Investment Partners' general manager and head of research Bronwen Moncrieff won the green card lottery, she packed up her life and moved to the US. She tells Annabelle Dickson how, if she hadn't, she wouldn't be where she is today.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.