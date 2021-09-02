New investment model for affordable housing

Super funds will now be able to access an income stream from the federal government for investments in affordable housing under a new scheme, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) ASI 2021 conference has heard.

Appearing at the conference, Housing Action Network consultant Carrie Hamilton, Community Housing Industry Association chief executive Wendy Hayhurst and deputy director of Swinburne Centre for Urban Transitions Christian (Andi) Nygaard discussed the 'boost program'.

The newly developed investment model in affordable housing aims to overcome some of the traditional barriers to institutional investing in this asset class.

It is a Commonwealth government supported program which addresses the funding gap in affordable housing that exists even after a developer takes advantage of all other government programs and considers revenue from rents.

This gap is where investors like super funds come in, Nygaard explained. They would receive tax offsets for the flow of 'boost payments' to the affordable housing project. After some time, the funds can expect a return on the upfront value of the boost payments.

For example, if the funding gap was $500 million per annum (excluding return) for a housing project, a super fund could purchase 50% of that gap for $250 million. The fund would receive refundable tax offsets (RTOs) of 1/10th of the funding gap including return. RTOs would be applied after annual tax position is established, and in case of negative tax liability RTOs provide for cash payment from the Australian Tax Office. In this case, the payments would be made by Treasury.

While it is a new program in Australia, Hamilton cautioned that "the boost is not innovative", she argued it is one of the most "vanilla, proven" ways to unlock value in affordable housing - based on models that have been successful overseas.

A similar program, she said, has been running in the US for 35 years and is invested in by pension funds.

The concept of RTOs is not exceptional either, the RTOs in the boost program function in the same way as research and development tax refunds.

However, Hamilton says she hopes the government does step in to correct market failure in affordable housing.

"We don't expect your investment teams to make any exceptions for affordable housing," she said, arguing that the boost program is designed to present institutional investors with a compelling risk/return ratio and diversification benefit.

In the boost aggregator model, the counterpart to the investor is the government - so investors essentially take on a sovereign risk, like that of sovereign debt. The investment is not exposed to rent returns or occupancy level risks, the risk is in the certainty of payments from the Australian government.

Commenting on how this system might differ to funds simply building affordable housing themselves, investing directly, Hamilton clarified that direct investments sit within a fund's allocation to property.

On the other hand, this program can be viewed as a fixed income investment. Funds would be investing in the cashflow from the government. While it would be down to the investment team for each fund to determine, boost investments in affordable housing could sit within a defensive allocation.

