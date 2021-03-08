NEWS
Investment
New investment manager enters Aussie market
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 8 MAR 2021   12:16PM

Fullgoal Asset Management, a Chinese equity and fixed income investment manager, has expanded its distribution to cover the Australian and New Zealand markets by retaining 3PD.

Fullgoal, which has investment teams in Shanghai and Hong Kong, has AU$200 billion in assets under management, predominantly from Chinese and international institutional investors.

Fullgoal said it is expanding its distribution to cover the Australian and New Zealand markets via 3PD, an Australian-based third-party distribution company.

Fullgoal Hong Kong chief investment officer Zhang Feng said the Chinese investment markets have now become liquid and well-regulated to a level required by international investors.

"We expect to continue delivering strong returns for our investors in areas they have had little access.  For instance, most global managers rarely stray from benchmark included securities and US managers are becoming more politically constrained," Feng said.

"Without those constraints and comprehensive, fundamental coverage of small and mid-cap stocks, we easily differentiate and add value."

Fullgoal has retained 3PD, founded by Robert Harrison and Steven Larkin, who have more than 60 years of combined sales experience.

Harrison said investors in Australia and New Zealand have previously been hesitant to in country specific strategies.

"This has been in part due a perceived lack of return for the added risk and the monitoring costs. As investors continue their quest for superior risk adjusted returns and competitive advantage, they cannot continue to leave this potential source off the table," Harrison said.

"What is changing and why this is relevant now is that the world is experiencing another economic catastrophe from which there will be long term winners.

"Our challenge is to find investment managers that will be among the winners and we expect Fullgoal's China strategies to qualify.  We will be looking to introduce Fullgoal's successful strategies to the institutional markets here in Australia and New Zealand."

Read more: FullgoalFullgoal Asset ManagementRobert HarrisonZhang FengSteven Larkin
