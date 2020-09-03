MTAA Super and Tasplan reveal executive lineup

MTAA Super and Tasplan have unveiled the new executive team that will steer the newly-merged entity into the future.

Ross Barry was named as chief investment officer, moving from First State Super where was most recently senior investment leader.

Incumbent MTAA Super chief Leeanne Turner will spearhead the merged super fund as chief executive as announced late last year.

Comprising the rest of the c-suite are: chief operations officer Kathleen Crawford; chief strategy officer Ningning Lyons; chief of people and culture Robyn Judd; chief of governance, risk and compliance Amy Ward; and chief finance officer Grace Angeles.

Current MTAA Super executive manager of investments Phil Brown will assist with the handover before stepping down in mid-October after 15 years of service.

The following will also depart from MTAA Super: deputy chief executive and executive manager of finance Michael Sykes; executive manager of operations Chris Porter; and executive manager of marketing for communications, education and advice Michael Irving.

Tasplan chief executive Wayne Davy flagged last year he will leave the organisation after leading the Hobart-based super fund for five years. Chief operations officer and deputy chief executive Nick Connor, who was in the role for four years, will also depart.

Tasplan's executive manager of strategy Keryn Welch, chief risk officer Greg Hanigan, and acting chief investment officer Dave Stuart will also pursue other opportunities.

More MTAA Super and Tasplan executives will exit once the merger is complete, the funds said in a joint statement.

The merger will officially take place on 1 April 2021 and create a $22 billion super fund.

Chief executive designate of the newly-merged entity Leeanne Turner said: "On behalf of our respective Boards, staff, and members, I sincerely thank all the executives for their dedication and commitment to the funds. They have been instrumental in driving this merger and have been integral to our success for many years leading up to this. I wish them all the best with their future endeavours."

"We are excited about the future. This merger will allow us to provide the personal customer service benefits of a smaller fund while harnessing the benefits of scale a larger fund can bring," she said.