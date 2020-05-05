Mayfair reveals new sub-division, hires chief

Embattled Mayfair 101 is pushing ahead with its plans to develop a tourism attraction at Dunk Island and a luxury hotel and apartment building in Venice, Italy despite COVID-19 throttling the tourism industry.

Despite action from ASIC limiting its promotion of some products and a global pandemic limiting travel, Mayfair has created a new division called Mayfair Tourism.

Mayfair Tourism's first chief executive will be Ciaran Handy.

Handy has had a long career in tourism including almost 20 years as general manager of hotels and resorts for Hamilton Island Enterprises.

Most recently, Handy has been independently consulting in the tourism and hospitality industries.

"I am very excited and flattered to be involved in such a significant and unprecedented project that will transform traditional Australian experiential tourism and reinvigorate the Far North Queensland economy," Handy said.

"Mayfair 101's vision and planning for the Mayfair Tourism brand and Mission Beach is exceptional and will bring significant economic benefit to the region."

Mayfair 101 said in a statement that the Mayfair Tourism team had "started to form" under Handy's leadership.

The Mayfair 101 Group has at least seven off-shoots specialising in different investments: Mayfair Platinum, Mayfair Iconic Properties, M12 Global, Australian Business Credit, IPO Wealth, Okto Wealth and Alqami.

Mayfair 101 has been restricted in its promotion of debenture products after action by ASIC.

The regulator took issue with Mayfair's use of Google AdWords which meant when consumers searched for term deposits, bank term deposit, term deposit alternative or term investment Mayfair debenture products would appear as sponsored links.

ASIC accused the firm of misleading advertising, saying it misrepresented the risk profile and opportunity for capital gains of its debenture products.

Mayfair firmly denies any wrongdoing and has pushed ahead with a property bond for "qualified" wholesale investors promising a share in Mission Beach and Dunk Island tourist attractions for a minimum investment of $250,000.

Investors in Mayfair's Australian Property Bonds will receive three nights of complementary accommodation for four people at a Mayfair 101 owned holiday home, complimentary return water taxi transfers to explore Dunk Island and "champagne and local delights on arrival", according to an advertisement.