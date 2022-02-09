Magellan fund loses $1bn in four months

A Magellan fund has lost nearly $1 billion in the last four months of 2021, an analysis of the exchange-traded product sector reveals.

Rainmaker Information's latest ETP Report found that the Magellan Global Fund Open Class lost $737 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Accounting for the month of August, the fund lost nearly $1 billion.

Magellan's troubles began in the second half of 2021, when institutional shareholder St. James' Place yanked out $23 billion.

A confluence of Brett Cairns resigning as chief executive and chair Hamish Douglass announcing his divorce and taking a medical leave of absence have led to shrinking FUM and analysts reassessing the funds.

The broader ETP sector saw FUM leap 45% year on year to $137.5 billion.

Some $27 billion came from net flows and products converting from unlisted unit trusts to hybrid listed or unlisted vehicles.

Indexed products account for 66% of the assets, but this market share has dropped considerably since June 2020 when it had 80% of FUM. This is due to the rapid rise of actively managed hybrid ETPs, Rainmaker found.

Vanguard leads the ETP market with $38.3 billion, followed by BlackRock with $25.5 billion.

BetaShares comes in third with $22.2 billion while Magellan had $16.8 billion at the end of 2021.

The Cboe Australia, formerly known as Chi-X, grew its market share by 3.1% to $4.2 billion in the past year.