Macquarie Wrap surpasses $5bn

Macquarie announced its separately managed accounts (SMAs) on the Macquarie Wrap platform have exceeded $5 billion in funds under administration.

Macquarie said the milestone demonstrates the strength of its platform and the continued interest shown by advisers and their clients in SMAs as a flexible investment option.

Macquarie Wealth head of wealth product and technology Michelle Weber said the continued growth of SMAs on the platform was a result of the strong SMA capability on Macquarie Wrap.

"We've been involved in the managed accounts industry for more than two decades, so we're able to leverage our experience to deliver a sustainable managed accounts offering that is centred on choice and flexibility," Weber said.

"In addition to the choice and flexibility benefits, managed accounts deliver transparency in the adviser and client relationship, with clients having clear visibility and understanding of their investments.

"Combining this with the cost benefits and time savings that SMAs deliver means that advisers have more time for strategic conversations with their clients."

There are currently 50 SMA investment managers across 239 models on the Macquarie Wrap platform available to advisers to complement their own service proposition with the expertise of other investment managers.

Macquarie's SMA offering is accompanied by a suite of more than 850 managed funds.

"The range of benefits associated with SMAs combined with Macquarie's scale and continued investment in its wrap platform evolution means that we are delivering a compelling offering to the Australian market," Weber said.