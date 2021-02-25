NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Macquarie Wrap surpasses $5bn
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 25 FEB 2021   12:19PM

Macquarie announced its separately managed accounts (SMAs) on the Macquarie Wrap platform have exceeded $5 billion in funds under administration.

Macquarie said the milestone demonstrates the strength of its platform and the continued interest shown by advisers and their clients in SMAs as a flexible investment option.

Macquarie Wealth head of wealth product and technology Michelle Weber said the continued growth of SMAs on the platform was a result of the strong SMA capability on Macquarie Wrap.

"We've been involved in the managed accounts industry for more than two decades, so we're able to leverage our experience to deliver a sustainable managed accounts offering that is centred on choice and flexibility," Weber said.

Sponsored by AIA Australia
Our new income protection cover Starting a new conversation

"In addition to the choice and flexibility benefits, managed accounts deliver transparency in the adviser and client relationship, with clients having clear visibility and understanding of their investments.

"Combining this with the cost benefits and time savings that SMAs deliver means that advisers have more time for strategic conversations with their clients."

There are currently 50 SMA investment managers across 239 models on the Macquarie Wrap platform available to advisers to complement their own service proposition with the expertise of other investment managers.

Macquarie's SMA offering is accompanied by a suite of more than 850 managed funds.

"The range of benefits associated with SMAs combined with Macquarie's scale and continued investment in its wrap platform evolution means that we are delivering a compelling offering to the Australian market," Weber said.

Read more: SMAMacquarie WrapMacquarie WealthMichelle Weber
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HUB24, Netwealth top platform rankings
Fiducian profit, growth jump
Macquarie introduces new wrap cash fee
Advisers switch platforms amid pandemic
Macquarie advice shift offers mixed results
Morningstar appoints adviser solutions head
Portfolio rebalancing should be timed: Xplore
Clime launches new SMA portfolios
Netwealth leads the platform pack
HUB24 upgrades distribution capabilities
Editor's Choice
IOOF to spend big on BOLR
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
IOOF expects to spend up to $32 million on paying out Buyer of Last Resort arrangements with financial advisers leaving its network, primarily from Bridges Financial Services.
Link flags PEXA listing
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:36PM
Link Group is now exploring the possibility of listing PEXA despite recently flagging there was strong interest from other parties in buying the property settlement platform.
PIMCO names Asia Pacific lead
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
PIMCO has named a new lead for its Asia Pacific business as part of an executive shuffle announced overnight.
Chief economist update: Australia's virtuous cycle
BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:19AM
Even before the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Australia, it was clear we were returning to pre-pandemic normality, and latest stats back this.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Cathy Doyle
Chair and Consultant
SUPER Recruiters
Howard Marks
Chairman
Oaktree Capital Management, LLC
Anne Bailey
Partner
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Justin Arter
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
As chief executive of Cbus, Justin Arter heads a superannuation fund well positioned to survive the current wave of regulatory change. With just over six months under his belt, he shares his plans for the fund with Kanika Sood.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something xsteY5Zz