Light at the end of the Euro tunnel

It's beginning to look a lot like the Eurozone economy wouldn't be able to dodge a double-dip recession given tighter and/or extended coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns remain in place in many of its member countries.

Eurozone GDP fell into recession in the first half of 2020, contracting by 3.7% in the first quarter and 11.7% in the second (lucky 7, ey?), rebounded 12.4% in the third, before contracting by 0.7% (there's that "7" again) in the final quarter of 2020.

Readings from the latest IHS/Markit Eurozone PMI surveys - both the composite and services PMI fell deeper into contraction territory, to 47.8 and 45.4 in January; although still in expansion, the manufacturing PMI weakened from a reading of 55.2 in December 2020 to 54.8.

The European Commission's (EC) fresh forecasts take all these on board, including surrendering to the inevitability of another recession, the "euro area economies are expected to contract in the first quarter of 2021".

But there's a light at the end of this dark tunnel, "Economic growth is set to resume in the spring and gather momentum in the summer as vaccination programmes progress and containment measures gradually ease. An improved outlook for the global economy is also set to support the recovery".

In its 'Winter 2021 Economic Forecast' report, the EC predicts that overall GDP growth in 19 countries euro-member countries would be 3.8% this year and in 2022 after contracting by 6.8% in 2020.

This compares with the Commission's Autumn 2020's forecasts "that the euro area economy will contract by 7.8% in 2020 before growing 4.2% in 2021 and 3% in 2022".

The EC is more sanguine about the risks to its revised forecasts, "though they remain high".

"They are mainly related to the evolution of the pandemic and the success of vaccination campaigns."

"Positive risks are linked to the possibility that the vaccination process leads to a faster-than-expected easing of containment measures and therefore an earlier and stronger recovery. Also, NextGenerationEU, the EU's recovery instrument of which the centrepiece is the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), could fuel stronger growth than projected, since the envisaged funding has - for the most part - not yet been incorporated into this forecast."

"In terms of negative risks, the pandemic could prove more persistent or severe in the near-term than assumed in this forecast, or there could be delays in the roll-out of vaccination programmes. This could delay the easing of containment measures, which would in turn affect the timing and strength of the expected recovery. There is also a risk that the crisis could leave deeper scars in the EU's economic and social fabric, notably through widespread bankruptcies and job losses. This would also hurt the financial sector, increase long-term unemployment and worsen inequalities."

