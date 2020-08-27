Is your CEO really smart or just lucky?

New academic research says chief executives gain more power for strokes of luck, especially if the boards watching them have weak governance.

University of North Carolina academic Turk Al-Sabah probed the question in recently published his research titled CEO Power and Luck: Impact of Stock Markets on Building Powerful CEOs.

Al-Sabah said while economic theory predicts that boards filter out luck (defined by him as exogenous shocks to performance, such as market-wide conditions that are outside of the chief executive's control) from performance, the reality is far from the theory.

The academic says, chief executives are rewarded for market luck but not penalised as heavily for bad luck.

"In the baseline specification, a one standard deviation increase in firm performance due to luck leads to a 3% increase in CEO-power relative to the median," Al-Sabah said in a preliminary draft of the report published on August 21.

The findings are primarily driven by companies that have weaker governance and institutional ownership.

"We also find some evidence suggesting that CEOs who are managing those firms are rewarded power for luck, but are not punished equally for bad luck," he writes.

The academic goes on to argue that the above may suggest that departing chief executives may try to time their entrenchments to a period where the markets as well as the firm have performed well.