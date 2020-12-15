IPO Wealth hit with class action

Slater and Gordon issued the embattled IPO Wealth Fund with a class action late last week.

The firm will represent unitholders in the IPO Wealth Fund, which is currently being wound up by trustee Vasco Trustees after the Victorian Supreme Court ordered that the fund be put into liquidation.

The class action alleges, among other things, that Vasco Trustees along with DH Flinders misled investors in the marketing and promotion of the fund.

Slater and Gordon said that misleading representations were made about the likely returns, investment strategy, risks associated with and sources of liquidity available to the fund.

The class action also alleges that key information was not disclosed to investors prior to making their investment.

Any investors in IPO Wealth can register with Slater and Gordon to join the class action.

IPO Wealth is a Mayfair 101 fund. Mayfair 101 and its founder James Mawhinney said the court's decision to liquidate the fund was disappointing.

"As the founder of IPO Wealth, I am devastated by the result. I have personally engaged with almost every single unitholder and have eternal empathy for the situation they now find themselves in," Mawhinney said at the time.

"My team and I have worked tirelessly to prevent the erosion of value that this process will result in."

Vasco Trustees, however, said that winding up the fund was likely the best outcome for investors.

Approximately $82 million of investors' money was in the IPO Wealth fund when its troubles started in April 2020.

IPO Wealth was primarily a debt fund lending money to IPO Wealth Holdings which traded as Mayfair 101 Holdings, a related party to the fund's investment manager.

Mayfair 101 Holdings used the loan money to invest in a range of investments - the most significant of which was an investment in accounting software provider Accloud.

In April, Mayfair 101 Holdings failed to make payments on its loan - blaming the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on markets for a lack of liquidity.