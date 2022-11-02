Interest rates will jump to slay "the evil of inflation": Lowe

Interest rates will jump to slay "the evil of inflation": LoweBY ANDREW MCKEAN | WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022 11:58AM
Read more: Inflation, Interest rates, Phillip Lowe, Reserve Bank of Australia, RBA, Economics
At the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) board dinner, governor Phillip Lowe expressed that interest rates will need to go higher to bring inflation back to target.
After a seventh straight rate rise, whereby the bank lifted the interest rate to 2.85%, Lowe said the board's base case remains that interest rates will need to go higher to bring inflation back to target.
While cognisant that higher interest rates are unwelcome by many people, particularly those who've recently borrowed large amounts, the consequences of allowing inflation to persist are immense.
"If this were to happen, the evil of inflation would be with us for longer and the eventual increase in interest rates needed to bring it down would be greater," Lowe said.
"This would increase the risk of a severe recession and a sharp rise in unemployment. It would be much better to avoid such a costly outcome and so we have acted strongly to avoid it."
Over the year to September, the inflation rate was 7.3%, the highest level recorded since 1990. This figure is forecast to grow to around 8% later this year.
But still, the board is resolute in its determination to return inflation back to the 2-3% range, willing to do whatever is necessary to achieve that.
"The board is seeking to return inflation to the 2-3% range while at the same time keeping the economy on an even keel. It is still possible to do this, but there is a lot of uncertainty, and we could be knocked off that narrow path, not least because of developments elsewhere in the world," Lowe said.
Cognisant of the fact that higher interest rates to bring inflation under control, he explained the board's actions, calling inflation a "scourge."
"High inflation devalues your savings. It worsens inequality in our society, and it undermines our living standards. It hurts us all by impairing the functioning of our economy," Lowe said.
Related News
Editor's Choice
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund|
FPA welcomes new board members|
ClearView abandons potential takeover transactions|
PAC Capital buys Clearwater Portfolio Management|
|Sponsored by
Driving change with real-world impact investing at Nuveen
Pursuing positive social and environmental impact alongside competitive financial returns in private and public markets.
|Sponsored by
Technology opportunities in the fight against climate change
The battle against climate change is driving innovation. Investors are being presented with a growing range of opportunities in technologies.
Products
'Guide To' Series
Publisher's Forum
Product Showcases
Expert Feed
Accountant-planner JVs will increase - but basic fundamentals are needed
Family Business Advisory Board: Paving the way to future growth and success
Faith-based super free kick is a bad idea
Ride the ESG wave to stronger client relationships
Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?
Tim Barber
MERCER (AUSTRALIA) PTY LTD