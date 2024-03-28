Infrastructure a foundational portfolio asset class: IFM Investors

Infrastructure should be considered as an equally vital asset class for institutional investors as traditional asset classes, according to the latest annual IFM Investors Infrastructure Outlook.

Although infrastructure has a proven track record as a standalone asset class in the Australian market, investors in the UK, US, Europe, and Asia still tend to categorise it as an alternative allocation.

Nevertheless, several European countries have been boosting their allocation to infrastructure recently.

For example, the UK government has mandated English and Welsh local government pension schemes to establish collectively owned asset managers since 2016, in an attempt to slash costs and increase infrastructure allocations.

Likewise, in parts of Asia, such as South Korea and Japan, asset owners have increased their infrastructure investments over the last decade.

South Korea's National Pension Service (NPS) disclosed a US$31.2 billion investment allocation to infrastructure last year, making up a quarter of its alternative's portfolio and 4.2% of overall assets.

Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the largest asset owner in the country and the world's largest pension fund, started investing in infrastructure a decade ago through a co-investment with OMERS. Since then, its gradually built infrastructure to be the largest allocation within alternatives, also comprising property and private equity.

Meanwhile, the US pension sector has committed $134 billion to infrastructure since 2011, though this is proportionally meagre compared to the $40 trillion size of the market.

"... the more mature funds in defined benefit markets struggle with the weakened funding and a future of negative cashflows, limiting their appetite for long term, illiquid holdings, despite the generally stable cashflows associated especially with core infrastructure," the report said.

"Nevertheless, we believe the sector will work to increase its average infrastructure allocation of 3-4%, even if it has a long way to..."

The report suggests that US pension investors and those wishing to increase their exposure to the US may see a rise in infrastructure opportunities in the coming years as the impact of the Inflation Reduction Act becomes fully apparent. Half of the Act's US$739 billion has been allocated to clean energy and climate investments, which should boost growth in renewable energy and energy security infrastructure, such as solar power and battery storage.

The report said the global energy transition will arguably be "the most significant structural change" undertaken since the early industrial revolution.

"Over the next three decades, over $100 trillion will need to be deployed to completely restructure our economy - much of which will take the shape of infrastructure equity funding for renewable energy and climate change adaptation methods," it said.

IFM Investors global head of infrastructure Kylie Mangini said infrastructure should be treated as a "portfolio cornerstone."

"We're at a convergence point where the asset class is starting to become mainstream, with inflows and deal competition ramping up, and a massive opportunity set emerging through the global energy transition," he said.

"It's a really exciting time for the sector."