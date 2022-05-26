Newspaper icon
Index investing of greater benefit: Vanguard

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 26 MAY 2022   12:36PM

In a new paper, Vanguard argues that most investors' best chance of maximising net returns lies with index investing and that it is rare for active managers to see persistent outperformance.

In a recent research paper, Vanguard outlined the benefits of index investing over the long term, a rationale grounded in the zero-sum game theory, the effect of costs, and the difficulty of finding persistent outperformance among active managers.

The report stated that in either an actively managed fund or an index fund, each basis point an investor pays in costs is a basis point less an investor receives in returns.

Since excess returns are a zero-sum game, as cost drag increases, the likelihood that the manager will be able to overcome this drag diminishes.

"Most investors' best chance at maximising net returns over the long term lies in minimising these costs," it said.

"In most markets, low-cost index funds have a significant cost advantage over actively managed funds, therefore, that most investors are best served by low-cost index funds."

The research also found that persistent outperformance is difficult for active managers to achieve.

"This is not to say that there are not periods when active management outperforms, or that no active managers do so regularly. Only that, on average and over time, active managers

as a group fail to outperform; though some may be able to generate consistent outperformance, they are extremely rare," the report reads.

Commenting on the paper, Vanguard senior investment strategist Inna Zorina said that the case for low-cost indexing has been around for almost half a century, and still endures.

"It boils down to the simple idea that every dollar spent on investing costs is a dollar less earned in returns," Zorina said.

"Our research finds that an investment portfolio with a core indexed strategy that combines the upside of low costs with the power of compounding is best placed to maximise net returns for most investors over the long run."

However, Zorina noted that this is not to say that investors should dismiss or reject the use of an actively managed investment strategy.

"A lower cost broadly diversified actively managed fund can be a better alternative to a higher cost index fund," she said.

"But again, we would urge investors to keep an eye on those costs as the advantage erodes if costs increase."

